CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Unisys Leaders Lisa McLin and Jacqueline Duffy

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lisa McLin, global vice president of alliances & channels, and Jacqueline Duffy, director of channels (Americas), to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. McLin was also named to CRN's Power 80 Solution Provider list. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision have a noticeable and commendable impact on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees are using their creativity, strategic thinking and leadership in various roles and responsibilities to drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

"We are thrilled and honored to see two of our Unisys leaders recognized for their outstanding contributions to the IT industry," said Mike Thomson, president and COO at Unisys. "Their expertise and ability to drive breakthroughs for our partners and clients with powerful results have contributed to our growth within the IT channel."

In her role at Unisys, McLin is responsible for building and managing a world-class partner program that serves partners and alliance channels on a global scale. With more than 21 years of industry experience, she has played a pivotal role in establishing key alliances for the company and spearheaded the implementation of Unisys Partners Pillars for Success, a model focused on driving joint revenue growth.

In her role at Unisys, Duffy has been a key driver in building and launching the Unisys Channel and Alliances Partner Program, contributing to the growth and success of the partner community and their businesses.

"Lisa McLin and Jacqueline Duffy's roles are critical to our success, and their well-deserved recognition demonstrates their valuable contributions to the growth of our channel ecosystem," concluded Thomson.

