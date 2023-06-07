Your Money with Carlson Financial
General Dynamics Board Announces Dividend

Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT

RESTON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 11, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

