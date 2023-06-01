Westat Celebrates 60 Years With a New Look

From a visionary startup to an employee-owned leader in research services, Westat continues to thrive.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the 60th anniversary of Westat in 2023, the company has launched a redesigned website, Westat.com, that promotes its capabilities and expertise and positions it for continued growth and innovation. The website, designed and developed with the digital agency, Threespot, showcases Westat's targeted research strategies, rewarding and inclusive culture, career opportunities, and client-focused strategic direction.

Westat began as a visionary startup in 1963 with a partnership of three statisticians. Now, with close to 2,000 staff and thousands of trained and experienced field data collectors, the company offers subject matter experts in a wide variety of fields as well as capabilities in large- and small-scale surveys, program assessments and evaluation, capacity building and training, clinical research and epidemiological studies, and communication and dissemination strategies. Its mission of improving lives through research reaches almost every aspect of life—contributing to public policy improvements in education and public health, equity and justice, economic empowerment, mental and behavioral health, youth development, nutrition, housing, military life, and much more.

Leading Westat in finding innovative and actionable ways to support the changing needs of clients is Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO. "Our newly designed website aptly reflects our work and our diverse, engaged, and talented employees who make a positive difference in people's lives here in our communities and around the world," says Royal. "In our anniversary year, we look back to our foundational principles that have brought us so far, and invite our colleagues and clients to celebrate our exciting path forward over the next 60 years."

Westat is an eminent leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

