Neiman Marcus Group Previews New Corporate Hub with Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson

The NMG Dallas Hub serves as a magnet, not a mandate, fostering collaboration across the luxury retailer's remote-first hybrid teams

DALLAS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) previewed its new Corporate Hub in Dallas marking the next step in the luxury retailer's journey to Make Life Extraordinary for its associates. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG, invited Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson to the special celebration with city officials, business and community partners, NMG leaders as well as associate Hub Ambassadors.

"Our new Dallas Hub serves as a magnet, not a mandate, in our remote-first hybrid environment. It was made possible through strong partnership with the City of Dallas and Mayor Johnson," said van Raemdonck. "Our integrated retail model meets customers anywhere they choose, and the same is true for our associates with our integrated work philosophy. We empower teams to work wherever, whenever and however to achieve their best results."

The afternoon included special remarks and a tour of the space. Guests witness firsthand the state-of-the-art collaboration technology, as associates conducted meetings with their remote colleagues.

"It is an honor to celebrate another proud moment in Neiman Marcus Group's rich history — one that I am pleased to say began right here in Dallas," Mayor Eric L. Johnson said. "Dallas is the place to be. But Dallas is also well-positioned to win the future because of renewed investments like this in our city's core by forward-thinking companies like Neiman Marcus Group. The Dallas Hub is a truly modern and state-of-the-art innovation center that will attract more talent to our great city."

Leading the way in remote-first hybrid work, NMG launched new Ways of Working (NMG|WOW) in 2020. Directly influenced by associate feedback, NMG|WOW is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy, built on a strong foundation of flexibility and accountability. Its four pillars call on associates to work smarter, be present, integrate work and life, and empower each other to achieve results.

"We strive to revolutionize luxury experiences, a concept that not only guides our customer strategy but also our people strategy," said Eric Severson, Chief People and Belonging Officer. "NMG|WOW and our network of Hubs have revolutionized associate experience and enhanced our ability to attract top talent. As a result, we continue to see increased productivity, engagement and efficiency from our teams—including an initial 34% increase in employee satisfaction."

The NMG Dallas Hub is in the Cityplace Tower, strategically located between Neiman Marcus Downtown and NorthPark flagships. The three-story space is custom-built for NMG teams features leading-edge technology that fosters teamwork, innovation and creativity. The Hub can provide flexible workspace for up to 800 people at any given moment. It will not only accommodate the collaboration needs of the company's DFW-based corporate workforce, but also visiting brand partners, remote associates and community partners.

The NMG Dallas Hub is steeped in the retailer's storied history. The space is adorned with iconic references of past and present, including photographs from the Neiman Marcus Awards, merchandise displays and more than 300 butterflies hanging from the atrium ceiling – a symbol that is synonymous with the Neiman Marcus brand. Five alluring lounges evoke themes from some of the retailer's top store locations and feature pieces created in collaboration with notable brand partners.

More than 40 "Hub Ambassadors" have tested the space and will lead the way in fostering a vibrant environment that will connect teams in person and virtually. NMG's integrated working philosophy and modern approach to corporate real estate enhances associate experience while simultaneously reducing corporate real estate costs in DFW by about one third (compared to FY18). The NMG Dallas Hub will open fully to all associates later this month.

A library of photos from the May 31 event at the NMG Dallas Hub is available here.

About NMG|WOW and the NMG Hub Network

NMG|WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that comprises four pillars: I Work Smarter, I Am Present, I Integrate Life & Work, and I Empower…And Am Empowered. NMG|WOW creates an environment that empowers associates to do their best work, full stop. It was developed in response to associate feedback and is grounded in the company's values and culture of Belonging.

The NMG Hub Network gives associates the flexibility to work wherever, whenever, and however to achieve their best results. It includes Corporate Hubs in Dallas, New York City and Bangalore, stores, distribution centers, as well as individual remote working locations. This integrated work environment fosters a culture of innovation, creativity, and equity. Hubs are designed for seamlessly integrated digital and physical experiences through the use of advanced technology and diverse workspaces that support a range of working styles and purposes.

Key partners of the NMG Dallas Hub include: Brytesight, Cresa, Gensler, Gordon Highlander, IDEO, NexVest Realty Advisors, Tangram Interiors and University of North Texas.

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

