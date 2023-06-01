The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky Celebrates What It Means To Be A Dad This Father's Day

The whisky known for breaking conventions launches new thought-provoking Father's Day campaign and teams up with Underground Overground comedy collective to debut 'Cocktails and Comedy: A Spirited Celebration of Modern Dads'

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet, Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and Underground Overground, the comedy collective known for bringing comedy to unconventional places, have teamed up to debut 'Cocktails and Comedy: A Spirited Celebration of Modern Dads.' The one-night-only comedic performance will take place on June 13, ahead of Father's Day weekend, to celebrate all fathers by shining a light on what it means to be a dad today while challenging stereotypes around how they are typically represented. The Glenlivet has a nearly 200-year history of breaking traditions and setting new standards in Single Malt Scotch Whisky and beyond. An unconventional way to celebrate Father's Day, 'Cocktails and Comedy: A Spirited Celebration of Modern Dads,' continues The Glenlivet's mission to support today's scotch drinker and challenge outdated perceptions within the prestigious Single Malt Scotch Whisky category.

Cocktails & Comedy is an extension of The Glenlivet's new Father's Day campaign, challenging stereotypes and highlighting what it means to be a father today. In a new captivating piece of creative content, The Glenlivet asked artificial intelligence to write a whisky commercial for Father's Day. The resulting script reflected outdated stereotypes of how dads are typically represented. The Glenlivet enlisted real dads and their adult children to read and react to the scripts written by AI. The film seeks to open a conversation about what defines the qualities of a modern-day dad and will be supported across The Glenlivet's paid & owned channels June 5th – 18th.

"This Father's Day, we are shining a light on all the fathers and father figures who are challenging conventions of what fatherhood is today, as part of our mission to redefine norms and break stereotypes in Single Malt Scotch Whisky and beyond," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President Marketing - Scotch, Irish & Prestige Whisk(e)y, Pernod Ricard USA. "With provoking creative and an engaging IRL experience with partners who represent fatherhood in many forms, we are bringing to life a new vision of fatherhood to help fathers and father figures around the country feel represented."

The Glenlivet and Underground Overground have curated a lineup of five comedic talents – Gianmarco Soresi, Jay Jurden, Chris Turner, Judy Gold and Vladimir Caamano – each who have a unique perspective and experience with fatherhood. Guests can expect an unforgettable evening with no shortage of dad jokes and expertly crafted whisky cocktails from The Glenlivet.

"The concept of Underground Overground was born from our desire to offer fans an unconventional comedy experience that still revolved around human connection and laughter," said Ethan Mansoor, co-founder of Underground Overground. "We couldn't be more excited to team up The Glenlivet – a champion of the unconventional – to harness the power of humor to celebrate and represent modern dads this Father's Day."

Tickets are now on-sale, and all proceeds of the show will be donated to Real Men Charities – an organization committed to positively influencing the way the world celebrates family and community, with an emphasis on supporting fathers and father figures. For more details and to secure your tickets today, visit Eventbrite.com.

"What I love about comedy is that it opens the door for people of all different backgrounds to come together and unite through shared societal experiences. We all have a unique perspective and experience with fatherhood, and what it means to be a father, or a father figure is constantly evolving," said Chris Turner. "I'm excited to work with The Glenlivet and Underground Overground to share my unique perspective on the topic of fatherhood and bring together New Yorkers in an unconventional celebration of Father's Day."

Learn more about how The Glenlivet is celebrating all types of dads this Father's Day: https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-us/fathers-day/.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

ABOUT UNDERGROUND OVERGROUND

Comedy UO was started by childhood friends David Levine and Ethan Mansoor. During the pandemic, the two had a realization - comedy shows were getting canceled at a time when, more than anything, people just needed to laugh. They started hosting small shows for their close friends on the roof of their apartment in New York City. The shows were a hit, and as demand for tickets grew, so did their ambition. They realized that so many small businesses had suffered terrible losses from lockdown, and they wanted to contribute to their recovery. Their first show was a gym that never got to open. Then a tattoo parlor. A laundromat next. They were a hit. After 18 months and many, MANY more shows, it was time to do something no one had done in 134 years - host a comedy show in the ICONIC Katz's Deli in New York. Tickets sold out in 3 minutes. It drew attention from many local media outlets and was a hit with comics Roy Woods Jr., Chris Distefano, and Mark Normand all earning roaring applause from the audience. The duo has no intention of slowing down any time soon. They have shows planned at The Empire State Building, Intrepid, Kleinfeld's Bridal, and even plan to expand to LA, Austin, and Chicago by the end of 2023.

