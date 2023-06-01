Gap Year Program for Students with Learning Differences Accepting Applications

LITCHFIELD, Conn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenuity Year, a semester-based gap year program, engages students in the real world and equips them with the skills to engage in the most pressing issues of our time. An initiative of Forman School , Ingenuity Year's programming supports students aged 17-21 with diagnosed and undiagnosed learning differences.

Ingenuity Year's Fall 2023 program kicks off September 1 and continues through November 10. Students will explore climate change through direct experiences with local communities and industries in coastal Maine while developing essential skills to increase independence and maturity.

"At Ingenuity Year, we encourage students to discover their own personal self-authorship and growth through a holistic lens. Gappers benefit by improving their executive functioning skills, discovering new passions, developing grit through overcoming obstacles, and creating and building new relationships," says Director of Ingenuity Year Dr. Erin Garcia.

"Ingenuity Year provided my daughter with a much-needed reboot, confidence boost, and inspiration," one parent said. "She emerged with a fresh sense of her own potential and purpose, a rekindled connection to the power of being in nature, a deeper experiential appreciation of the impact of climate change, and a constellation of coping strategies for learning differences that were challenging her."

Learn more and apply to Ingenuity Year here. The deadline for all applications is June 30. Please direct questions to the Director of Ingenuity Year, Dr. Erin Garcia, at erin.garcia@formanschool.org or call 860.689.3067.

About Ingenuity Year

Ingenuity Year, an initiative of Forman School, is a gap year program for non-conventional thinkers aged 17-21 to explore global problems on a local level while working on a set of skills for problem-solving that will lay a firm foundation for success in college. More information at ingenuityyear.org .

About Forman School

Forman School, located in Litchfield, CT, is a coeducational, college preparatory school for boarding and day students with identified learning differences. Forman develops the whole student, based on their unique learning profile, so that every graduate becomes an educated, confident, self-advocate throughout life. More information at formanschool.org .

