Life Time Opens First Luxury Athletic Country Club and Life Time Work in Oregon on May 31

One of Company's largest destinations spanning more than 235,000 square feet marks 30th state of operation and creates nearly 300 new jobs in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, officially opened the doors to it first Oregon location today in Beaverton, unveiling its newest luxury athletic country club and premium coworking space just outside of Portland.

One of the Company’s largest destinations, Life Time Beaverton spans more than 235,000 square feet. (PRNewswire)

The 190,000-square-foot, three-story Life Time Beaverton athletic country club expands the Company's geographic footprint to 30 states and 42 major markets in the U.S. Connected to the club is Life Time Work, the high-end shared workspace for individuals and companies covering 45,000 square feet, including a spacious outdoor terrace with views of the West Hills. It marks the 15th Life Time Work destination in the country.

"This exciting, new development represents yet another key milestone for us, as it marks 30 states in which we now deliver our truly unique, first-class healthy way of life experience," said Jeff Zwiefel, president and chief operating officer at Life Time. "Beaverton is highly regarded as not only one of the best places to live and raise a family, but also a community that boasts healthy living as a priority in everyday life. We're excited to complement this by supporting individuals, families and companies with the broadest array of healthy living, healthy entertainment and healthy work programs and services at our newest destination."

Life Time Beaverton features the brand's signature upscale architecture and design, as well as comprehensive programming and offerings to help members succeed in healthy living and aging goals.

Highlights of the new athletic country club include:

Life Time Work Beaverton is the company's first work space on the West Coast, bringing to Oregon a premium coworking experience for dedicated, wellness-minded professionals. The new location features everything needed to provide members with a healthy and fulfilling workday, including:

Private, enclosed office spaces

Flexible 30-day, 90-day or annual contracts

Lounge spaces

Dedicated desks in an open-plan resident space

Premium conference rooms, private phone booths and quiet rooms

Access to tech support and printing, copying and scanning

Social and professional community events

Reciprocal access to all other Life Time Work coworking spaces nationwide

Membership to all Life Time destinations in North America

Accessible 24/7 for work, with a service desk open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Life Time and Life Time Work are located at 600 West 116th Avenue and 500 West 116th Avenue respectively in Beaverton, complete with ample parking and a complimentary parking ramp. More information is available by calling (503) 616-9950 or visiting the website. Additional information on Life Time Work Beaverton is available here, and Life Time is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

