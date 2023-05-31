Caliber Signs Enterprise Agreement to License Mitchell Cloud Estimating at All Locations

Caliber's 1,600+ U.S. automotive service centers now have access to Mitchell's cloud-based appraisal platform and other solutions to help streamline collision estimating, blueprinting and repairs

SAN DIEGO and LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider, today announced that they have signed a multi-year, enterprise licensing agreement. The agreement gives all current, and future, Caliber locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Integrated Repair Procedures, a Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) Calculator and miScore. It also includes enhancements to the company's software solutions and data analytics designed to better assist Caliber in monitoring center performance and meeting the needs of both insurers and policyholders.

"Mitchell's focus on innovation and support of proper and safe repairs are the perfect complement to Caliber's purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® for customers nationwide," said Caliber Chief Client Officer, Shawn Hezar. "This agreement ensures that we will continue to exceed customer expectations by delivering safe, efficient and accurate repairs, while also assisting a growing network of carriers with their direct repair programs."

"Transitioning from single-location contracts to an enterprise agreement represents a significant milestone in our longstanding relationship with Caliber," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "We look forward to working alongside our largest collision repair client as Caliber expands its choice of insurance partners, gains new market coverage and reaches new customers."

To quickly deploy its cloud-based solutions to the first wave of Caliber shops, Mitchell held a series of remote training sessions—onboarding 200+ Caliber centers and 1,000+ teammates in a matter of weeks. The remaining centers will be added throughout 2023.

With Mitchell Cloud Estimating, collision repair organizations can write damage appraisals from any Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. The solution features Integrated Repair Procedures, making it possible to improve estimate accuracy and decrease research time by surfacing more than 30 years of vehicle data and OEM information as the appraisal is written. Using the PDR calculator, shops can determine repair costs for minor dents, dings and body creases as well as easily add those expenses to the estimate. Caliber's corporate support center will also leverage miScore to monitor key performance indicators for centers and teammates. Combined, these Mitchell solutions are intended to assist the automotive services provider with streamlining workflows, reducing cycle time and improving customer and business partner satisfaction.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,600 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 41 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers", an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra-Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

You can follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims for collision repair as well as property and casualty updates and perspectives.

