Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SQL Express on Windows Server 2022 to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PRAGUE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belinda CZ s.r.o., with 25 years of IT experience, today announced the availability of SQL Express on Windows Server 2022 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Belinda CZ s.r.o customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Belinda CZ s.r.o. Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace (PRNewswire)

Moving business computing needs to a high-performance cloud solution is an exciting prospect that promises to revolutionize every process in the organization. But also moving local servers into the cloud is a very complex and time-consuming process. If the cloud servers are not standardized, it may result in different configurations in deployment, which in turn will lead to many problems in the final production environment. Therefore, providing Azure cloud servers should be done by means of pre-configured templates.

SQL Express on Windows Server 2022 is powerful and reliable to use Windows Server 2022 template which contains pre-installed SQL Server Express as well as SSMS to manage SQL databases. This version of Windows Server 2022 is ideal for a small and large business. The standard pre-configured virtual server template provides a fast and easy installation without wasting time. You don't need more big data centers to have a server, only internet access and access to Azure.

"Through our standardized solutions, we can minimize the complex and time-consuming processes of our customers," says André Stippel, CEO of Belinda CZ s.r.o. "The availability of Windows Server 2022 with SQL Server Express in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace gives us the opportunity to offer our advantages to a wider range of organizations."

Belinda CZ s.r.o. has set itself the goal of automating and standardizing server provisioning to prevent different configurations during provisioning, which can lead to problems in production. Therefore, the server deployment on Azure should only be done through templates.

"Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Belinda CZ s.r.o. to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Belinda CZ s.r.o. are highly skilled engineers with excellent technical knowledge and experience. The company helps customers grow their business by providing modern technology/service support and individual solutions. Focused on decreasing IT costs, whilst increasing team productivity, Belinda CZ s.r.o. work with large and start-up scale companies across any industry to deliver impactful software solutions that maximize benefits.

For more information, press only:

Belinda CZ s.r.o.

(+420) 228 887 715

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089727/belinda_cz_sro_azure_marketplace.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belinda CZ s.r.o.