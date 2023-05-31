Atria Wealth Solutions Recruits $1.1 Billion Wealth Management Team to Cadaret Grant from Signature Bank

Former Signature Bank team joins one of Atria's subsidiaries' largest branches, American Investment Planners, to continue growth momentum

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a multi-channel wealth management solutions holding company, announced the recruitment of Edwin Milner, Laura Palacios and Jason Kurz from Flagstar Bank (formerly Signature Bank) to Atria subsidiary Cadaret Grant. Managing nearly $1.1 billion in total client assets, they will be an independent wealth management team associated with Cadaret Grant's largest branch – American Investment Planners (AIP), based in Jericho, New York. Milner, Palacios and Kurz provide comprehensive financial planning, retirement and private wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and foundations.

"Our business is built on open and honest relationships with our clients, and we owed it to them to offer more robust investment solutions and better technology while still providing the tailored high-touch service they are accustomed to," said Laura Palacios, Senior Financial Advisor and Executive Vice President. "Feedback from our clients, as well as the recent bank challenges, prompted us to seek a partner who understands our vision and has the capabilities and resources to help us realize that vision. Through Atria, Cadaret Grant and AIP will provide us with unparalleled services, solutions and technologies that go far beyond anything we have seen and will help us to create an exceptional experience for our clients," added Palacios.

Award-Winning, Innovative Solutions to Drive Financial Professional Success

Atria was built on the belief that the real advantage of financial advice is the connection between the end client and their financial professional. With that guiding principle, Atria has developed and delivered award-winning tools and solutions that meet the complete needs of financial professionals so they in turn can do the same for their clients. Innovative technology-driven solutions such as Unio™, Atria's award-winning financial professional platform, produces measurable practice efficiencies and time savings for financial professionals, while Clear1™, an intuitive client-facing portal and mobile app, provides clients with a comprehensive wealth management view and a secure interactive portal to communicate with their financial professional.

Leading Destination for Financial Professionals

William Morrissey, Head of Atria's Independent Channel and President of Cadaret Grant, said, "We congratulate Ed, Laura and Jason on their successful transition to independence, as well as AIP, which has consistently been one of our most successful Cadaret Grant branches. We understand the magnitude of this move and worked very closely with the team and AIP to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. From the beginning, our focus was on making sure they felt supported and understood. This is about creating a long-term relationship that empowers them to be their best and deliver an elite wealth management experience for their clients. This transition further underscores Atria's broader value proposition to growth-oriented financial professionals from the independent and employee channels who are seeking to reach the next level of success as wealth management business owners."

Brian Amato, AIP Executive Vice President, said, "We are honored that Ed, Laura and Jason chose to join our firm. AIP was founded on the belief that each investor deserves an expert to help with important life decisions. With this new partnership, we are bringing together successful, like-minded financial professionals with unique expertise that will enable us to further expand our services and meet the ever-growing needs and goals of our clients."

Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria, concluded, "Without question, broader market dynamics are reshaping the wealth management space, with successful financial professionals and investment programs seeking not just stable and well-resourced platforms for the clients they serve, but also those that are dynamic and can quickly adapt to the fluidity of our industry. Our goal from day one has been to provide the best solution sets for our clients while at the same time providing the greatest amount of flexibility and optionality to them. Whether it is products, technologies or how they affiliate with us, it comes down to choice. I believe that was one of the key drivers for Ed, Laura and Jason – they were able to see all of the options we offer and determined which solutions would work best in their practice. Our approach to a genuine partnership is based on offering the choice to support their respective business model for the long term."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower independent financial professionals and financial institutions with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following independent wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities, CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,300 financial professionals and approximately $100 billion of assets under administration. Each broker/dealer is a member FINRA/SIPC, and each advisory firm is a federally registered investment adviser. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

