In honor of Memorial Day, Pizza Inn Announces Partnership with Wounded Warrior Project and Introduces "Raise a Glass to Freedom" Promotion

Year-Long Collaboration Kicks Off with Americana-themed Collectible Drinking Glasses, Available Memorial Day through July 23rd

DALLAS, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Inn, America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, today announced a partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to raise funding and awareness for programs that help America's injured veterans achieve their highest ambitions. The relationship officially kicks off with an eight-week in-store promotion, titled "Raise a Glass to Freedom," that encourages Pizza Inn customers to purchase collectible drinking glasses honoring the American spirit. The promotion runs from Memorial Day, May 29, through July 23.

CEO of Pizza Inn's parent company, RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE), Brandon Solano said, "We're proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to provide free, life-changing programs and services to America's injured veterans and their families. This year-long partnership allows us to come together for the greater good of our community." He adds, "Pizza Inn has been bringing people together since 1958. We are a hometown brand that wants to take our customers back to a simpler time when everyone came together at the local buffet to enjoy a family dinner alongside their neighbors. Today, as we remember those who have lost their lives in service to our country, we can come together to support an organization that truly honors the veteran community."

Each of the four limited edition glasses are priced at $1.50, and are available during consecutive two-week windows, with fifty cents from the sale of each glass donated directly to WWP. A limited number of glasses has been produced so all four are available only while supplies last.

Mottos on the collectible glasses were selected to represent the broader culture of brotherly love and unity. They focus on all Americans joining in camaraderie, demonstrating cooperation, and coming together for a cause everyone can support. Pizza Inn describes the meaning of each glass's motto as follows:

Glass 1: "United We Stand" - As depicted in the image of the U.S. Marines jointly planting an American flag atop a hill on Iwo Jima, all Americans are stronger together.

Glass 2: " We Can Do It!" - Starring Rosie the Riveter, who represents the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, taking on entirely new jobs to replace male workers who joined the military. It was an effective call for our country to come together for the greater good.

Glass 3: " We the people" - Pizza Inn believes the Declaration of Independence was truly inspired and it has been a remarkably resilient blueprint for our country throughout the past 247 years. Its first line declares that we are united as a country and as a people.

Glass 4: " One Nation , Under God, Indivisible" - Pizza Inn promotes that we are all profoundly related as humans and as Americans. We are one nation, one people, and our belief in a God of each individual's understanding gives perspective, hope, and ultimately love for ourselves and others.

"We are grateful for Pizza Inn's commemoration of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and for their commitment to honoring and empowering wounded warriors," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. "This support helps Wounded Warrior Project provide free, life-changing programs and services in mental health, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and policy advocacy to warriors and their families."

Pizza Inn will continue to garner support for WWP throughout the year with several campaigns planned to engage people who live and work around its restaurants.

Unlike typical buffets or pizza shops, Pizza Inn crafts its pizzas with house-made dough, made from scratch each morning. Every pizza is made with high-quality ingredients, including 100% house-shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese, freshly chopped garden vegetables, and a myriad of traditional and unconventional toppings. They also offer traditional pastas, and unique desserts, as well as a robust, all-you-can-eat fresh salad bar, with a plentiful array of house-cut ingredients, popular toppings, and six different dressings, including house-made ranch.

For more information, please visit https://www.pizzainn.com and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise .

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Pizza Inn Raise a Glass to Freedom In-Store Poster (PRNewswire)

