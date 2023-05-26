OKX and TradingView Launch Mobile Integration, Enabling OKX Users to Trade Through the TradingView App for the First Time

OKX and TradingView Launch Mobile Integration, Enabling OKX Users to Trade Through the TradingView App for the First Time

OKX's spot and derivatives products are now available to trade through the TradingView mobile app for the first time

Users can now connect their OKX account to the TradingView mobile app, in addition to the desktop and web versions of TradingView

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, and TradingView , the world's largest charting platform and trading social network, today jointly announced the launch of a new mobile integration that enables users to trade OKX spot and derivatives through the TradingView app for the first time. The app integration is available on both Android and iOS devices.

(PRNewswire)

The strengthened OKX-TradingView partnership aims to provide a more seamless and user-friendly trading experience. Users can connect their OKX account to the web and desktop versions of TradingView, as well as its mobile app, eliminating the need to switch between platforms. A unique feature of this integration is that OKX users can execute spot and derivatives trades directly via TradingView charts on the mobile app, as well as modify ongoing trades on the go.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "We're excited to see our users benefiting from the execution of both spot and derivatives on the go via TradingView charts on the mobile app. This integration will further elevate the trading experience for all users and provide greater flexibility and convenience when directly trading with OKX through the world's leading charting platform."

TradingView General Manager Pierce Crosby said: "We're excited to be partnering with OKX to provide its users with seamless access to TradingView's advanced charting and technical analysis tools, as well as the ability to perform crypto spot and derivatives trading directly through our charts. Both OKX and TradingView share the same goal to empower traders worldwide, and this partnership will enable OKX users to trade with greater ease and confidence."

This announcement follows the launch of OKX's "Two Months of Zero-Fee Trading" promotion for new users who sign up, complete KYC and connect their account to TradingView. OKX and TradingView began their partnership on July 19, 2022, which made 260+ more cryptocurrencies directly accessible to TradingView's 50 million user base.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for traders, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About TradingView

TradingView is one of the world's leading charting and trading platforms, offering an array of technical, drawing and analytical tools. Supercharged by robust technologies across browser, desktop and mobile apps, the platform provides unparalleled access to live data, the latest news, financial reports, and integrations with selected brokers. After a decade of constant growth, TradingView's community now has more than 30 million monthly users who can chart, chat and trade markets in one place.

To learn more about TradingView, visit: tradingview.com

Disclaimer This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX