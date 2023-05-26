Autodesk to present at upcoming investor conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

June 7, 2023 Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at investors.autodesk.com. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. More information will be available on autodesk.com/investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

Autodesk uses its investors.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2023 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.