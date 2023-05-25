TCL Hosts Asia-Pacific Launch to Showcase Latest Innovations Designed to Expand Imaginations and Ignite Passions

TCL reveals exciting brand updates and new product range including Mini LED QLED TVS, Soundbars, and Domestic Appliances

BANGKOK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's TOP 2 TV brand and TOP 1 98-inch TV brand, today unveiled its latest multi-category products for the Asia Pacific market at an exclusive launch event in Bangkok. From stunning picture quality with its 2023 C Series Mini LED and QLED TVs, to FreshIN+ air conditioner and a slew of upgraded domestic appliances to enable a healthier and more convenient lifestyle, TCL's latest product line-up underscores its commitment to bringing customers in the region the very best in technological innovation.

TCL Takes the Top 2 TV Brand Position Enjoying Great Success across Asia Pacific

As the world's TOP 2 TV Brand according to OMDIA's latest Global TV sets report, TCL is continuing to make its mark across all corners of the globe, with a focus on the Asia Pacific region. The brand is proud to be the No. 1 TV brand in Australia and the Philippines, and the No. 2 TV brand in Myanmar and Indonesia. In other key markets, such as Thailand, TCL announced they are rapidly rising up the ranks, testament to its commitment to providing millions of APAC customers with the innovative technology solutions they deserve.

Expanding Imaginations Through Innovative Display Technology – Introducing the Latest Generation of TCL Mini LED with the 2023 C Series

A pioneer and a leader of Mini LED technology, TCL proudly introduced its latest generation technology, to audiences in APAC. The C845 is the newest addition to TCL's Mini LED TV line-up, with more local dimming zones at work providing infinite contrast dimensions, high efficiency and wide luminous angle Mini LEDs to achieve the highest brightness levels to date of HDR 2000 nits available in 55'', 65'', 75'', and 85'' models and backed by AiPQ Processor 3.0, the TCL C845 delivers outstanding picture quality combined with unparalleled sound thanks to Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos.

Countless Colors and Endless Entertainment with All-New C745 & C645 QLED TVs

For gamers, TCL introduced its new TCL C745 which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR and industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR and a 240Hz Game Accelerator for smooth, sharp and colorful HDR picture quality. The new TCL C645 is equipped with TCL QLED technology for outstanding color expression, certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and packed with a 120 HZ Game Accelerator, making it an excellent value option for those who seek high-quality and interactive home entertainment experiences.

TCL also unveiled its new 2023 Red Dot Award winning S64 Series Dolby Audio Soundbars, which pair perfectly with TCL TVs to guarantee silky smooth audio with rich bass tones, even with the volume turned right up.

Enhanced Domestic Appliances for a Healthier, More Convenient Lifestyle

TCL also launched a suite of new products for the home with the aim of enabling a seamless and healthy connected lifestyle.

The brand shared updates on Air Conditioners, with its innovative Gentle Cool series with its new sleek, minimalist, easy-to-clean design and the new FreshIN+ Series complete with industry first two-way air replacement system which not only brings in fresh air, but expels poor-quality air for a healthier indoor environment.

TCL also introduced its latest refrigerator and washing machine offerings to Asia consumers to help them live healthier and more convenient lives.

Developing Sustainable Technology for People and the Planet: TCL's Commitment

As a leading consumer electronics company, TCL is committed to technology solutions which are socially responsible, have a low impact on the environment and are developed and manufactured in the most sustainable way.

As highlighted in the TCL ESG Report, TCL pledged to make significant reductions in order to improve its environmental impact. By 2025, TCL aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 18%, water consumption by 27%, electricity consumption by 14%, natural gas consumption by 70%, and EPS consumption by 10%, and the use of large packaging materials by 6% in a bid to protect the future of our planet.

Igniting Passion in Sports; TCL Highlights New Sponsorships for Asia Pacific Market

TCL has long been a champion of sports, making it an integral part of its global strategy as it aims to strengthen its influence around the world. In Asia Pacific, TCL announced that it is supporting several leading teams and events across the region.

TCL is proud to be bringing the world's largest basketball tournament to the Philippines ahead of the forthcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by multiple nations in Asia for the first time in its history.

Beyond basketball, TCL has set up a number of well-established partnerships with some of the world's leading football teams, including the Spanish and Italian national teams as well as with one of the most iconic football clubs in the world – Arsenal, who enjoy a large Asian fanbase. Catering to the needs of Aussie sports fans, TCL are also proud sponsors of the Australian Football League and the Melbourne Renegades cricket team.

Through this ambitious sponsorship pipeline, TCL hopes to further demonstrate its commitment to Asia Pacific, offering customers in the region access to the latest and greatest innovations and experiences.

