Deltek Reaches Agreement to Acquire Replicon, A Global Provider of Knowledge Workforce Management Solutions for Project and Service-Centric Organizations

HERNDON, Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Replicon – a provider of unified time tracking solutions that bring together Project Delivery, Finance and HR on a single platform, purpose-built for project and services-centric organizations. This acquisition complements Deltek's robust portfolio of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based organizations.

We are incredibly excited to welcome the Replicon family of employees, customers and partners to Deltek Project Nation.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Replicon delivers more than 2,500 customers with best-in-class software for unified project time tracking, project billing, time and attendance, compliance, professional services automation, as well as automated time entry capabilities. Replicon's product portfolio is greatly established amongst some of the largest professional services firms in the world.

"Deltek is continuously looking at ways to expand our capabilities and add value to our customers. By acquiring Replicon, we will add another complementary solution – a sophisticated and intuitive project time tracking, knowledge workforce management and PSA solution suite, which will enable Deltek to serve the needs of even more project and service-centric organizations," said Deltek's President and CEO, Mike Corkery. "With this acquisition, Deltek will remain committed to Replicon and its partnerships and will continue to improve and expand integrations with leading HR, ERP and project management providers. We are incredibly excited to welcome the Replicon family of employees, customers and partners to Deltek Project Nation."

"We are thrilled about the combination of Deltek and Replicon," said Raj Narayanaswamy Co-founder & Co-CEO of Replicon. "Replicon has nearly 30 years of industry leadership in pioneering time management processes. Our proven solutions are loved by users, flexible and configurable, and integrate with any ERP, accounting, project management, HR or payroll system. We look forward to our future as part of Deltek Project Nation."

"Replicon has always been focused on empowering people with game-changing solutions and we are excited to continue that journey with Deltek," commented Lakshmi Raj, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Replicon. "Joining the Deltek team is a tremendous opportunity for our employees, our customers, and partners."

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is conditioned upon regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About Replicon

Replicon provides a comprehensive solution for managing the complex demands of project-based businesses by bringing together Project Delivery, Finance, and HR on a single platform. With over 27 years of experience in the industry, Replicon's Knowledge Workforce Management Solutions provide a single source of truth for Time, Expense, Projects, Resources, Skills, Billing, Costing, Pay, Revenue Recognition, and Compliance. These solutions have achieved 100% user adoption, ensuring businesses have real-time access to accurate data for informed decision-making.

Replicon's platform is designed for global scalability and configurability, enabling businesses to empower teams for both global governance and local administration, resulting in increased productivity and streamlined business operations. Replicon has established a strong global presence, serving businesses across 85 countries and 25 industries, including Fortune 100 companies.

For more information, visit www.Replicon.com.

