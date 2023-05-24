Marriott International Signs Industry-First Strategic Collaboration with Rappi, Inc. in Latin America

Companies join forces to offer more choice for members

PLANTATION, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today that it has signed an industry-first agreement with Rappi, Inc., the multilatina technology company. The collaboration aims to increase everyday earning opportunities and offer an elevated travel experience for both Marriott Bonvoy members and Rappi users.

Marriott Bonvoy members will soon be able to link their Rappi and Marriott Bonvoy accounts, which will result in exclusive benefits, like earning Bonvoy Points for qualifying Rappi purchases while offering additional benefits to Rappi Prime users. This unique arrangement marks the first time that a global hotel company has entered into a strategic collaboration with a Latin American technology company, showcasing Marriott International's continued commitment to innovative and tech-forward collaborations that meet the evolving needs of its guests.

"As the largest hotel company in the Caribbean and Latin America, we continue to be committed to enhancing the travel experience of our Marriott Bonvoy members, from booking to check-out, ensuring we are meeting our guests where they are. Working with one of the most innovative startups will allow us to keep our promise of providing more everyday earning opportunities for members and introduce us to Rappi users who may still be unfamiliar with our award-winning travel program," said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, currently has over 5.8 million users in the Caribbean and Latin America. The collaboration with Rappi will enable Marriott International to offer its services to Rappi's more than 30 million users across nine countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

"With this strategic partnership with Marriott Bonvoy we continue to strengthen our position as a leading multi-vertical technology company in Latin America, ensuring the best offer and experience when booking travel through Rappi, and continuing to make our Prime subscription the highest value program in Latin America," said Guido Becher, Global Head of Rappi Travel.

The collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy and Rappi will roll out first in Mexico, Marriott's largest market in the region, and will be followed in the upcoming months by Colombia and other markets where Rappi operates.

Rappi, which has quickly become one of the most popular and trusted technology companies in Latin America, is a leader in digital services that offers innovative solutions to unmet needs, as it manages to connect users, commerce and courier in a strong digital ecosystem. Among its verticals, Rappi offers restaurant, grocery & pharmacy delivery, courier, Fintech, ecommerce and travel, and a Prime subscription service offering free delivery and numerous other benefits. Rappi is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, and currently services over 350 cities in 9 Latin American countries.

More information on how to link accounts and benefit details will be shared in the coming months.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Rappi, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and with more than 100 million downloads, Rappi is the first Latin American technology company present in 9 countries and more than 350 cities in the region. Rappi provides an experience that allows users to order a wide variety of goods and services. In addition to traditional shipping, users can also have deliveries in less than 10 minutes, access financial services, as well as cravings and favors that are one-of-a-kind options. In Colombia, Rappi is present in more than 40 cities, has more than 30 thousand allies and has more than 60 thousand registered couriers. https://about.rappi.com

