CommerceHub Names Aarthi Ramamurthy Chief Product Officer to Further Accelerate Customer-led Innovation

LATHAM, N.Y., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced a strategic addition to its leadership team, as Aarthi Ramamurthy has joined the company as Chief Product Officer reporting directly to CEO Bryan Dove.

Aarthi Ramamurthy, CommerceHub Chief Product Officer (PRNewswire)

Aarthi is an innovator with an entrepreneurial approach to building products and guiding technology organizations.

Aarthi is responsible for product management and product design for the company's SaaS solutions that deliver increased ecommerce agility, growth, and efficiency for customers across its network. Her career spans more than fifteen years leading product strategy and building software products and solutions that deliver exceptional experiences for companies including Clubhouse, Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft, Lumoid and other innovators. Additionally, she has excelled in roles as a founder, entrepreneur, angel investor and startup advisor, as well as co-host of The Aarthi & Sriram Show podcast that features builders and creators in tech and other fields.

"Aarthi is an innovator with an entrepreneurial approach and extensive experience building products and guiding technology organizations with unique insights and perspectives to achieve transformative results," said Bryan Dove, CommerceHub CEO. "As someone who has founded and grown two ecommerce companies with successful exits, she knows the industry extremely well and will be key in supporting our continued growth."

"CommerceHub is incredibly well-positioned, with unmatched breadth and scale of ecommerce solutions that enable retailers and brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and grow their businesses profitably," Ramamurthy said. "I am excited for us to further accelerate the capabilities of our innovation engine across our portfolio, to enable exceptional outcomes for our global customers as we create the future of commerce together."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CommerceHub