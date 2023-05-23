FinPay Launches New Patient Admissions Enablement Platform, FinAdvisor, to Improve Efficiency and Enhance the Patient Experience

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay™, a recognized leader in patient engagement and financial management, today announced the launch of the FinAdvisor® Platform, an advanced patient admissions enablement platform.

FinAdvisor will help improve efficiency for the admissions teams and enhance the overall patient experience.

This new simple-to-use platform delivers the healthcare provider's admission team with actionable-data intelligence they need to make quick informed decisions before the patient admits. The team can easily determine an estimated cost of treatment for the patient and then create an informed risk assessment to determine the patient's capacity to pay.

"We are excited to release the latest FinAdvisor platform so we can help improve efficiency for the admissions teams and enhance the overall patient experience.," says Tim Kowalski, CEO & President of FinPay. "This tool will enhance our current product lines with FinPass, an automated payment platform and FinDigital, an omnichannel payment program. This is another step to ease the burden for patients that otherwise could not afford treatment."

This easy-to-use software allows providers to streamline their admissions and provide relevant data to the team to make intelligent and informed decisions. With FinAdvisor, a healthcare provider can estimate patients' care costs, assess financial risks pre-care and verify patient verification of benefits.

For a demonstration of FinAdvisor, contact info@FinPay.com. To learn more about FinAdvisor's capabilities, visit http://www.finpay.com/FinAdvisor.

About FinPay

FinPay is a tech-enabled solution for Patient Engagement and Financial Management that is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.

