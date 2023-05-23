BREMBO LAUNCHES BREMBO SOLUTIONS, PROVIDING DIGITAL INNOVATION FOR BUSINESS CLIENTS

Brembo Solutions' unconventional offer is based on AI•Doing, which combines Brembo's experience in artificial intelligence and its application within industry

STEZZANO, Italy, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brembo has launched Brembo Solutions, a brand new unit of the Group, to provide clients with digital solutions derived from its direct experience in applying artificial intelligence to the world of industry.

Brembo Solutions (PRNewswire)

Brembo Solutions' offer of digital expertise extends beyond the automotive market to help foster the adoption of more agile and innovative processes across other manufacturing and industrial sectors. The new unit's solutions are based on Brembo's successful improvements to its own production processes – an approach the company calls AI•Doing. The term makes reference to Brembo's experience in artificial intelligence (AI) and its practical application in the industrial field (Doing).

"Brembo Solutions represents another important element of our strategy, which sees us becoming a solution provider even beyond the automotive sector," says Daniele Schillaci, Brembo CEO. "We are responding to a clear need in the market, making Brembo's experience in digital innovation available to all companies that want to improve their efficiency and competitiveness. Our hands-on approach is what makes Brembo Solutions' positioning unique."

Brembo Solutions develops tailor-made solutions for companies in various sectors, from textiles to food, and from the iron and steel industry to large-scale distribution, among others. Its first customer is a noted company in the fashion industry.

Using its AI•Doing approach, Brembo is applying advanced AI applications to ensure products are of the highest quality, as well as helping increase production efficiency. It is also developing data models to enable more data-driven decision-making.

For more information on Brembo Solutions: www.brembosolutions.com

About Brembo SpA

Brembo leads the world in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1961 in Italy, Brembo has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative solutions for OEMs and aftermarket. Brembo also competes in the most challenging motorsport championships in the world and has won over 600 titles.

Guided by its strategic vision – "Turning Energy into Inspiration" – Brembo's ambition is to help shape the future of mobility through cutting-edge, digital and sustainable solutions.

With about 15,000 people across 15 countries, 30 production and business sites, 8 R&D centres and with a turnover of € 3,629 million in 2022, Brembo is the trusted solution provider for everyone who demands the best driving experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brembo North America