Babo Botanicals Sunscreens Among the First in the Sun Care Category to Become EWG VERIFIED™ by the Environmental Working Group

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babo Botanicals, a personal care brand offering plant-based solutions for face, body and hair, announced today three of their sunscreens are now EWG VERIFIED™ by the Environmental Working Group. This is the first year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) is extending the verification program to include recreational sunscreens with Babo Botanicals being one of just three brands selected for the inaugural class. EWG VERIFIED products are certified as meeting the organization's strict standards for ingredient safety, transparency, and product efficacy.

"We are honored that our sunscreens are among the first to be verified by the Environmental Working Group," says Adrien Dissous, Senior Vice President at Babo Botanicals. "The EWG VERIFIED program is an invaluable resource for consumers and we are beyond excited the program will now allow them to shop for sunscreens with more peace of mind. It places the burden of proof upon brands and manufacturers to demonstrate their products are safe and effective instead of leaving consumers to do the work."

The following Babo Botanicals sunscreens are now EWG VERIFIED: Baby Skin Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, and Clear Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30. Babo Botanicals received their first verifications in 2017 for the Sensitive Baby Shampoo and Wash, Sensitive Baby Hydra Lotion, and Sensitive Baby Newborn Foam Wash. To date, 14 products in Babo Botanicals' portfolio are EWG VERIFIED.

"We are so proud to have three Babo Botanicals SPF products amongst the first recreational sunscreens to ever be EWG VERIFIED," said Homer Swei, Senior Vice President of Healthy Living Science at the Environmental Working Group. "Earning the EWG VERIFIED mark is a significant achievement, as anyone who has read our exacting criteria can attest. The mark on packaging offers consumers a reliable and convenient way to identify Babo Botanicals best sunscreens, which meet EWG's highest safety and efficacy standards."

When it comes to product development, Babo Botanicals adheres to stringent sourcing standards and carefully selects ingredients used in formulating products, and it has been this way since the brand was founded in 2010. Babo Botanicals is committed to sustainably sourcing ingredients that are not only good for people, but also for local ecosystems and the farmers who grow and harvest these ingredients. The brand partners with sustainable farmers around the world to source natural ingredients. In turn, these partnerships help bolster local economies, agriculture, and wildlife.

"Transparency is built into the fabric of who we are as a brand," says Dissous. "This verification allows us to further our mission of delivering safe and effective plant-based products that consumers can trust to be formulated with the best ingredients."

About Babo Botanicals:

Founded in 2010, Babo Botanicals is committed to nurturing families through botanicals by offering a wide range of plant-based personal care products gentle enough and effective for all ages, from babies to adults. Ranging from sun care, hair care, skin and body care and beyond, the products are the result of founder Kate Solomon's life-long experience and passion for sustainable agriculture and product formulation.



Committed to using business as a force for good since its beginnings, Babo Botanicals is proud to be a B-Corp Certified Company since 2015 and a four-time honoree among B-Corp's "Best For The World" list that recognizes top-performing companies for their commitments to sustainability. Certified Animal Test-Free By PeTA, and Leaping Bunny Certified, Babo Botanicals is also proud to partner with the Environmental Working Group (EWG) in its research and advocacy efforts to increase safety standards of the beauty and personal care industry.

The brand is distributed nationwide in natural and organic stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Natural Grocers, Grove Collaborative and Thrive Market.

For more information, please visit www.BaboBotanicals.com and follow Babo Botanicals on Facebook and Instagram @BaboBotanicals.

About the Environmental Working Group:

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy, and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action. Visit www.ewg.org for more information.

