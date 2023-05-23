Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Insurance by Ken Brown, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Altamonte Springs, Florida-based Insurance by Ken Brown, Inc. (IBKB). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IBKB is a retail insurance broker specializing in the construction and swimming pool industries, serving clients throughout Florida and the Southeast US. Ken Brown, Derek Brown and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher's Southeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"IBKB has a strong reputation and family culture, and their market expertise will enhance our opportunities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Ken, Derek and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

