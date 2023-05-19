WiMi Develops A Hybrid Augmented Intelligence System Based on Human-Computer Collaboration

BEIJING, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team has developed a hybrid augmented intelligence system based on human-computer collaboration. The system combines the perceptual and cognitive capabilities of humans with the computing power and data storage of computers to build a hybrid augmented intelligence system based on human-computer collaboration. This will improve AI systems' decision-making ability, cognitive complexity, and problem-solving adaptability.

The human-computer collaboration-based hybrid augmented intelligence system covers the functions of computable interaction models, including dynamic reconstruction and optimization, autonomy and adaptation during the interaction, interactive cognitive reasoning, and evaluation. It integrates machine learning, knowledge base, and human decision-making for effective human-machine communication. It learns modeling by machine learning through training data or a small number of samples and uses that model to predict new data. When confidence levels are low, humans intervene to make judgments. The confidence interval or the computer's cognitive load state will determine whether the prediction requires manual adjustment or human intervention, and the system's knowledge base will be updated automatically. Human predictions and algorithm interventions improve the system's accuracy and confidence.

Introducing human intelligence into artificial intelligence systems enables a tight coupling between advanced cognitive mechanisms and machine intelligence systems. The two adapt and collaborate to form a bidirectional information exchange and control. The system can handle information from large-scale, incomplete, and unstructured knowledge bases, avoiding the risk of loss of control posed by AI technologies.

The system combines the perceptual advantages of computers capable of processing large-scale data and the cognitive advantages of human reasoning and decision-making. With computer computing as the core, the system can enhance human cognitive understanding of complex data. Human reasoning and assisted decision-making can improve the cognitive learning ability of the computer to perform the process of information perception, cognition, reasoning, prediction, decision-making, and learning with deep human-computer interaction at its core. Artificial intelligence algorithms can maximize the computational potential of computers. Coupled with timely and appropriate human reasoning, prediction, and decision-making, the accuracy and reliability of machine cognition can be effectively enhanced; situational estimation will be significantly improved. It also enables the system to provide large-scale cognitive task coordination solutions with great potential. Collaborative human-machine decision-making may lead to more valuable solutions and innovative results.

In the future, WiMi will continue introducing human-computer collaboration-based hybrid augmented intelligence applications for cognitive reasoning, emotional interaction, and assisted decision-making. Its human-computer collaboration-based hybrid augmented intelligence system will have many applications in games and entertainment, advertising and media, enterprise management, smart cities, etc. For example, using augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to enhance human participation by overlaying natural scenes and virtual scenes of games can promote the development of the gaming and entertainment industry. In the advertising media industry, the system can be introduced to social platforms and shopping sites to push relevant information to users more effectively and accurately through personal preference analysis. In the enterprise management field, the system can create a human-computer interaction environment that supports learning, understanding, reasoning, and decision-making, which can significantly improve the risk management capability of modern enterprises and provide application solutions for large-scale workflow coordination to enhance their value creation and improve enterprise competitiveness.

Ubiquitous computing and intelligent machines are driving the search for new models and implementations of artificial intelligence. Hybrid augmented intelligence is one of the critical directions in the development of AI. Human-computer collaboration and mutual complementarity can maximize the potential of AI systems at the current level and move toward deep human-machine integration. This will bring valuable creativity and improve the competitiveness of both humans and machines. Intelligent machines have become close partners of humans, and the interaction and collaboration between humans and intelligent machines will become the norm in the future society.

