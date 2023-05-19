Your Money with Carlson Financial
Digital Brands Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 22, 2023

Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13739029 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VEEr5XVj.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

