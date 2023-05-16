Sounds of Summer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: America's Jukebox

Live Music and Summertime Revelry at The Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With an endless catalog of world-class musical talent, Visit Myrtle Beach invites music lovers of all genres to discover this summer's soundtrack at The Beach. From major touring acts and classic concerts to talented local performances and heartfelt tributes, Myrtle Beach has 60 miles of tunes that provide the perfect playlist for summer vacations. Enjoy al fresco concerts paired with blue skies and good times, head to iconic historic venues for show-stopping performances, or simply tap your toes to a waterfront rendition as the sun sets on another perfect beach day – The Grand Strand has your summer soundtrack covered.

"Myrtle Beach has a boundless and diverse music scene for everyone, particularly during the summer months when we welcome an array of musical talent to take the stage along our expansive coastline," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "With a deep-rooted musical history and culture, The Beach has long been a destination for live entertainment, and we are excited for what this summer has in store for music lovers of all kinds."

Major Acts: Led by this year's sold-out Carolina Country Music Fest , there are plenty of ways to enjoy major touring acts at numerous venues and stages throughout the summer months. Check out the line-ups at iconic venues, such as The Carolina Opry , Alabama Theatre and House of Blues to book your ticket to some of the nation's biggest names.

Classic Concerts: Grab a blanket and treat yourself to a concert under the stars with the Sounds of Summer and Music on Main concert series. Or revel in the internationally-renowned talent of the Varna International Orchestra at Muzika! - The 22nd annual Varna International Music Academy in South Carolina (June 14 – July 16), under the batons of Metropolitan Opera conductor Maestro Gregory Buchalter and Charles Evans, conductor of The Long Bay Symphony.

Local Artists: Listen to local legends and musical up-and-comers as you soak in the good times at Myrtle Beach's numerous bars and restaurants. Enjoy waterfront serenades in Murrells Inlet , or head to Tin Roof , The Bowery (where country supergroup Alabama once served as its house band), and Local on the Water to enjoy home-grown talent and an evening of entertainment. To join the Myrtle Beach music scene, prep those pipes and grab a mic with Julio Navarro as he tours (and sings!) at the area's best bars and restaurants on the YouTube series Myrtle Beach Karaoke .

Heartfelt Tributes: Myrtle Beach boasts some of the most talented tribute and cover bands in the world. Take a trip down memory lane at The Beach's multitude of nightlife venues , or enjoy an array of nostalgic chartbusters at ICONIC , a cutting-edge, brand-new on-stage and in-air show, with visual elements and a state-of-the-art video wall unlike anything the Grand Strand has ever seen.

Cultural Events: Celebrate the sounds, history, resilience, self-sufficiency, and tenacity of the local Gullah Geechee culture at The Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Festival (June 23 – 25), featuring a full lineup of music, dance performances, arts and crafts, and storytellers. Learn how to Shag at numerous dances across the region, including the Junior Society of Stranders' annual event in North Myrtle Beach (July 11–16). This fun and social dance is set to "Beach Music," a regional genre of rock/R&B/pop music developed in the 1950s and 1960s.

For a full listing of concerts and live music events at Myrtle Beach, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/things-to-do/live-music , and for a musical warm-up, check out the Myrtle Beach Beats YouTube Channel .

