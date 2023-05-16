LOUD AND LIVE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH "THE BEAUTIFUL GAME" HOSTED BY SOCCER LEGENDS RONALDINHO AND ROBERTO CARLOS

Star-Studded Lineup of Soccer Legends and Celebrities Come Together For Second Annual Soccer Exhibition Match

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the Leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with "The Beautiful Game," an all-star and celebrity friendly match created and hosted by soccer legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos. This partnership will see Loud And Live manage all the commercial and promotional aspects of the match, including marketing, sponsorship, ticket sales and VIP experiences.

Rafael Alves, Partner & Managing Director of The Beautiful Game, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Loud And Live, a renowned global entertainment promoter, marketing and live events company. Their expertise in managing global large-scale events and their dedication to providing an exceptional experience for fans make them the perfect partner for The Beautiful Game", Alves added.

This year's edition of The Beautiful Game will take place on Friday, June 23rd, at Exploria Stadium, home to Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. With Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos at the helm, another star-studded roster is being assembled, promising an unforgettable event that will captivate and inspire fans from around the world

Steve Ziff, Chief Business Officer of Loud And Live, added, "We are honored to be an official sponsor and partner of The Beautiful Game. This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences. We look forward to collaborating with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, and their team to create an incredible event that celebrates the beautiful game of soccer", Ziff added.

The confirmed roster of players for this year's match includes Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos as the respective captains of their teams. Joining them are current soccer legends, Brazilian stars Lucas Moura and Cafu, as well as Argentinian icons Javi Mascherano and Juan Sebastian Veron, and Uruguayan Diego Lugano. Additionally, The Beautiful Game will welcome special guests such as visual artists Romero Britto and Mr. Dripping, global social media personality "Khaby" Lame, as well as musical artist L7nnon. Additional soccer legends, celebrities and special guests across music & sports will continue to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the June 23rd match.

Roberto Carlos, former Brazilian super star and Real Madrid legend, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying, "The Beautiful Game is more than just a match, it's an opportunity to bring together football icons, artists, and celebrities from around the world for the game we all love. I can't wait to showcase the spirit of the game and create unforgettable moments for the fans", Roberto Carlos added.

Last year's The Beautiful Game match, which took place in Miami at InterMiami FC's DRV PNK stadium, featured an impressive lineup of star players, including Carlos Valderrama, Rivaldo, Cafu, Vinicius Jr., Mariano, Eder Militao, Arturo Vidal, Hristo Stoichkov, Radamel Falcao, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, and David Trezeguet.

Marco Sagrera, Chief Strategy Officer of Loud And Live, highlighted the success of last years exhibition game, stating, "The 2022 edition of The Beautiful Game attracted a extraordinary lineup of international soccer stars, as well renowned musical artists & athletes such as Lunay, Rauw Alejandro, Steve Nash, Jimmy Butler and Chad Ochocinco. We're excited to continue this tradition of bringing together the best talents across music, sports and the arts to create a truly unique experience", Sagrera added.

Tickets for The Beautiful Game are now available through Ticketmaster – www.ticketmaster.com. Don't miss your chance to experience this extraordinary celebration of soccer, entertainment, and lifestyle.

