Rising Stars of Hollywood Don LILYSILK Robes Ahead of Met Gala 2023

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is delighted to share that two of Hollywood's most promising up-and-coming stars were spotted adorning elegant LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robes from the LILYSILK collection in preparation for the highly anticipated Met Gala 2023, one of the biggest nights in the global fashion calendar took place on May 1 in New York City.

The silk mini robe, with kimono sleeves, is the perfect outfit for feeling glamorous when getting ready for big occasions. Madelyn Cline, star of the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks, and Maude Apatow, best known for her role in the HBO drama series Euphoria, were both seen wearing their silk robes while getting glammed up for the big night.

On May 4, Cline posted a picture of her wearing her robe on her Instagram, taking time out from preparations for her first Met Gala. Apatow also shared an image of her pre-Met Gala fabulously dressed in her robe in front of a mirror to her Instagram followers, and was recently featured in her robe getting ready for the gala in a behind-the-scenes feature in Elle magazine.

Madelyn Cline Dons in LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe (PRNewswire)

Maude Apatow Dons in LILYSILK Glossy Silk Mini Robe (PRNewswire)

LILYSILK outfits have gained popularity among A-list celebrities who have been seen sporting them on various occasions. Celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart and Lucy Liu have all been spotted donning LILYSILK clothes, choosing to indulge in the comfort and style of the brand's exquisite collections.

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, said: "We're honored that celebrities choose LILYSILK when getting ready for their big moments, and it is evidence of our commitment to providing stylish and comfortable clothing that they choose to wear before the most prestigious night of the year in the fashion world!"

