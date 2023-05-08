Lead For America Accepting Applications to the American Connection Corps (ACC); Nation's Premier Rural Prosperity Corps

ACC AmeriCorps members will serve in positions of leadership in rural and emerging communities across America to advance economic prosperity and help bridge the digital divide.

WICHITA, Kan., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead For America (LFA) announced the expansion of its signature AmeriCorps program today, called the American Connection Corps (ACC), and is now accepting applications for more than 100 new members nationwide. Selected members will address America's most pressing challenges at the local level and join a nationwide cohort of leaders by participating in a paid year of service to advance economic prosperity in rural communities and emerging cities. The ACC member application period closes on May 18, 2023, with applications accepted on a case-by-case basis thereafter.

Nation's premier national service organization to advance rural prosperity is accepting new applications.

ACC AmeriCorps Members earn a living allowance of $30,000 per year, plus benefits, and an education award of $6,895 upon completion of the program. ACC Members typically serve 40 hours per week, providing key capacity building as "boots-on-the-ground" support for local host site organizations that advance economic opportunity, health and social capital, broadband access, and agriculture and natural resource development. Members also take part in a premier training program throughout the experience in locations including Kansas, Minnesota, and Washington, DC. The extensive training allows members to travel nationwide and explore topics like leadership, economic development, digital inclusion, and broadband. Applicants must be American citizens or legal residents and 18 years of age and older. A college degree is not required.

"Billions of dollars in federal investment are now available to support rural and mid-sized communities in strengthening their economies and creating a shared sense of place. But without an investment in local leadership, many of our communities may lose out on these opportunities to make historic advancements," said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America. "The American Connection Corps is the nation's largest service corps dedicated to ensuring that these investments make it to the communities that need it most. We believe every community is worthy of investment, and we remain dedicated to helping exceptional Americans of all backgrounds lead and serve in the places they call home."

More than 100 different communities have been selected to host ACC members this year, and a full list of participating organizations can be found online here. Members can apply to serve with these organizations or propose their own community to serve. After graduating, members will continue to be a part of Lead For America's network of local, state, and national leaders. To apply to the 2023 ACC Program, visit the application page here .

About American Connection Corps

Wrapping up a two-year pilot supported by Land O' Lakes, Heartland Forward, Microsoft, and 16 other corporate partners in the American Connection Project, the American Connection Corps is now the nation's largest AmeriCorps program advancing economic prosperity in rural and emerging cities, with a major focus on securing broadband access and digital adoption. Through extensive leadership and economic development training, ACC is building our country's civic leadership in places where talent is often encouraged to "leave and never come back." ACC AmeriCorps members are placed in paid, full-time service positions to address local broadband connectivity and economic prosperity in their hometown communities or home states.

About Lead For America

Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for our country and communities across all 50 states. Since 2018, Lead For America has created more than 300 paid, full-time fellowships for outstanding young leaders nationwide. LFA has been featured prominently in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, CBS This Morning, and Forbes. Altogether, LFA has raised nearly $20 million in just four years to launch the civic leadership careers of hundreds of our nation's most outstanding young people. LFA is proud that 100% of alumni remain committed to careers in public service and civic leadership, and nearly 90% remain committed to the communities they call home.

