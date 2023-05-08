Biosion Presents Discovery and Development Data at PEGS for its Anti-CD40 Agonistic Antibody

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion USA, Inc. (Biosion), a global R&D biotechnology company, today announced the upcoming presentation of discovery and development data for BSI-038, an anti-CD40 agonistic antibody at the PEGS Boston conference to be held from May 15 to 19, 2023.

BSI-038 is an anti-CD40 agonistic monoclonal antibody, discovered through Biosion's H³ antibody discovery platform. BSI-038 exhibits enhanced binding affinity and bioactivity when compared to Selicrelumab analog. It exhibited potent and dose-dependent anti-tumor activity in animal models. It was well tolerated in pre-clinical studies with the highest non-severely toxic dose (HNSTD) established at 150 mg/kg in non-human primates.

Biosion has a licensing agreement with Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (CTTQ) in which CTTQ has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize BSI-038 (also referred to as TQB2916 by CTTQ) in Greater China. CTTQ is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical study of BSI-038 in advanced tumors in China. Learn more about clinical trials of CD40,please visit http://www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn/clinicaltrials.searchlist.dhtml?keywords=CTR20213326

About PEGS Boston Conference & Expo

PEGS Boston is the world's largest gathering of protein engineering and biotherapeutics experts. PEGS is the leading biologics event with comprehensive programming covering all aspects of biologic drug development with in-depth presentations on protein and antibody engineering, immunotherapy, oncology, expression, analytics, immunogenicity, and more. Please visit www.PEGSUMMIT.com for more information.

About Biosion

Biosion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing breakthrough antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer® high-throughput endocytosis platform, and Flexibody bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in phase-II for severe asthma and atopic dermatitis, with 4 other assets in the clinic with our partners. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia and China. For more information, please visit www.Biosion.com.

