3CHI Sets New Industry Standard with Unprecedented Isolation of 99%+ Pure Delta 8 THC, Reinforcing Consumer Safety and Product Quality

INDIANAPOLIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CHI, a renowned pioneer in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid market, is thrilled to announce its landmark achievement in isolating delta 8 THC to purities exceeding 99%. This breakthrough establishes 3CHI as the manufacturer of the world's top 3 purest hemp-derived Delta 8 oils, including Gold Delta 8 (95% purity) and Reserve Delta 8 (91%).

Furthermore, 3CHI's innovative production method allows the identification of all compounds at scale, ensuring the presence of only known cannabinoids and consistently controlled concentrations. This significant advancement propels consumer safety and quality assurance for hemp-derived products to new heights.

Delta 8 THC, a more functional counterpart to delta 9 THC found in marijuana, has seen increased popularity due to its distinctive properties and potential benefits. Until now, attaining high purity levels and comprehensive knowledge of all compounds in delta 8 THC products has been a difficult endeavor. 3CHI's breakthrough revolutionizes the industry, offering consumers unparalleled safety and transparency.

This milestone achievement brings forth several key advantages:

Unrivaled consumer safety:

By isolating delta 8 THC to purities over 99% and identifying all compounds at scale, 3CHI establishes a new benchmark for consumer safety. Users can now experience delta 8 THC's benefits with the assurance of using a product that has undergone stringent testing and verification for purity and safety. Exceptional product quality:

3CHI's advancement in delta 8 THC purity and compound identification guarantees its products adhere to the highest quality standards. This unwavering commitment to excellence ensures customers can rely on 3CHI to consistently deliver superior cannabinoid products that meet their needs and expectations. Elevated industry standards:

3CHI's success in delta 8 THC purity and compound identification sets a new precedent for the entire cannabis industry. By proving that such remarkable purity and safety levels can be achieved, 3CHI inspires other manufacturers to strive for the same excellence, fostering continuous improvement and innovation across the sector.

"We take immense pride in this groundbreaking accomplishment, which not only highlights our dedication to innovation and quality but also our commitment to safeguarding our customers' well-being," said Justin Journay, CEO of 3CHI. "By isolating delta 8 THC to purities above 99% and identifying all compounds at scale, we are once again redefining quality expectations in the cannabis industry and giving consumers the confidence they deserve when using hemp-derived products."

3CHI's breakthrough in delta 8 THC purity and compound identification exemplifies the company's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. As the hemp industry continues to advance, 3CHI remains at the vanguard, pioneering the creation of safe, high-quality products for discerning consumers.

For more information about 3CHI's unparalleled delta 8 THC purity achievement and their comprehensive range of hemp-derived products and services, please visit www.3chi.com or contact media@3chi.com.

About 3CHI: 3CHI is a trailblazing company in the cannabis industry, committed to crafting innovative products and solutions that emphasize quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and in-depth expertise, 3CHI propels the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabinoid market forward, offering consumers unparalleled safety, quality, and dependability in their products.

