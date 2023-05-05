SUSAN G. KOMEN® ADDS THREE NEW LOCATIONS TO 2023 MORE THAN PINK WALK, RACE FOR THE CURE AND WALK WHERE YOU ARE SCHEDULE

Thousands of Participants Sign Up as Registration Opens to Help End Breast Cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DALLAS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has launched registration for the 2023 Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and the virtual Walk Where You Are events.

In addition to the current 49 locations across the U.S., Komen has added three new walks in San Antonio, Portland and Seattle.

This spring and summer, from May through June, and this fall, from September through November, including October's National Breast Cancer Awareness month, thousands of dedicated individuals and their families impacted by breast cancer will walk or run in support of Susan G. Komen.

Participants of the MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family, and other supporters. For those unable to participate in an in-person event, Komen is also holding a virtual walk event called Walk Where You Are.

"Our Walks and Races unite the breast cancer community in a powerful way all over the country, symbolizing our history, how far we've come and the work we still have left to do to create a world without breast cancer," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are participants and sponsorships play such an important role in ending breast cancer. They help us raise critical funds so those impacted by the disease get the support they need now, whether through financial assistance, patient support programs, life-changing policy work or the research that will ultimately bring us a cure."

Walk Where You Are Returns for Supporters Unable to Participate in Person

For those unable to participate in person, supporters can join Komen at the Walk Where You Are event on October 28. The virtual walk experience brings community members together no matter where they are, and participants can connect before the event through online meetups and virtual social hours.

Last year, 6,700 participants from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and 8 countries spanning 4 continents participated in the virtual walk.

Locations and Dates for Susan G. Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are

This year, the following cities will be holding a MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure:

May 6, 2023 – Triangle Park, North Carolina

May 13, 2023 – Peoria, Illinois

May 14, 2023 -- Bensalem, Pennsylvania

May 14, 2023 – Eagan, Minnesota

May 20, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio

May 21, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

June 10, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri

June 10, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin

September 9, 2023 – Memorial/ Bloomington, Illinois

September 10, 2023 – Washington D.C.

September 10, 2023 – New York, New York

September 16, 2023 – Portland, Oregon (New Location)

September 16, 2023 –Chattanooga Tennessee

September 23, 2023 – Seattle, Washington (New Location)

September 23, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

September 23, 2023 – Toledo, Ohio

September 24, 2023 – Newport Beach, California

September 24, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 30, 2023 – Hudson, Ohio

September 30, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas

October 1, 2023 – Evansville, Indiana

October 1, 2023 – San Francisco, California

October 7, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana

October 7, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee

October 7, 2023 – Jackson, New Jersey

October 7, 2023 – Houston, Texas

October 7, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas

October 7, 2023 – Papillion, Nebraska

October 7, 2023 – Springfield, Illinois

October 8, 2023 – Murrieta, California

October 8, 2023 – Honolulu, Hawaii

October 8, 2023 – Denver, Colorado

October 8, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan

October 8, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas (New Location)

October 14, 2023 – Miami / Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

October 14, 2023 – Manchester, Vermont

October 14, 2023 – Wabash Valley, Indiana

October 21, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

October 21, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut

October 21, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia

October 21, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, Texas

October 28, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois

October 28, 2023 – Cambridge, Massachusetts

October 28, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana

October 29, 2023 – Los Angeles, California

October 29, 2023 – Austin, Texas

November 5, 2023 – San Diego, California

October 28, 2023 – Walk Where You Are, Anywhere in the U.S. (Virtual Walk)

October 30, 2023 – Austin, Texas

November 6 , 2023– San Diego, California

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor and Walgreens, Gilead Oncology and Daiichi-Sankyo are national series sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk, Race for the Cure and Walk Where You Are.



For more information on how to register for an event near you or for the virtual walk, go to: https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/attend-events/race-for-the-cure/

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

