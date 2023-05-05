Positive Change Counseling Center Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company has announced the acquisition of Positive Change Counseling Center (PCCC), a leading mental health practice in San Diego and Ventura counties.

Founded by Jennifer Lundy-Aguerre, MFT, in 2006, PCCC has grown into four clinic locations, offering in-person therapy and telehealth to those in need. The practice specializes in serving couples, families, and individuals of all ages, with each therapist having their own specialties, enabling a holistic, strength-based approach to mental health.

Lundy-Aguerre, shared her excitement about the partnership, "Practice culture is extremely important to me, and being able to maintain our practice mission, vision, and values was always at the forefront of conversations with ARC Health. I am also thrilled to have more access to HR, IT, Marketing and Recruitment professionals to assist us as we continue to grow to serve our clients and community."

ARC Health CEO, Vince Morra, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to welcome PCCC to the ARC Health network. We share a commitment to providing high-quality mental healthcare to our patients, and we are confident that our partnership will enable PCCC to continue providing exceptional services to their patients and community."

The partnership with ARC Health will enable PCCC to access additional resources and support to further develop their practice and expand their reach throughout the region. PCCC's commitment to clinical autonomy and evidence-based treatment aligns with ARC Health's vision for mental healthcare, making it a great addition to the company.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

