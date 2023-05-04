Jacobs Provides Asset Management Consulting Services to Anglian Water

Framework to support digital innovation and implementation

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to Anglian Water's Asset Management Specialist Consultancy Framework, to provide a range of technical consulting services across the company's digital and physical assets portfolio.

Supplying services to almost seven million people, Anglian Water is the largest water and water recycling company in England and Wales by geographic area. It serves one of the driest regions in the U.K., and a quarter of the region lies below sea level presenting greater flood risk.

Jacobs will provide diverse consulting services across strategic advisory and regulatory needs, asset management and a wide range of modelling and optimization across Anglian Water's water and water recycling portfolio, helping it to manage climate response, and improve reliability and performance.

"Increasingly, we're leveraging data analytics and technology to provide greater strategic insight into asset performance and management for clients across diverse industries including the water sector," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "Through this new framework, we are helping Anglian Water to optimize digital enablement — ultimately to support its priorities for secure, clean water supply, operational resilience and positive environmental and societal impacts."

Jacobs is also currently supporting Anglian Water on its Strategic Pipeline Alliance to improve water distribution flexibility and resilience to drought risks, and on its strategic resource options reservoir development program to provide long term security of supply.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

