CHANGSHA, China, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO about the city of Changsha:

Changsha in central China is becoming the destination for young people everywhere to find success and achieve their dreams.

Charming Changsha: City of youth and vitality

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-05/02/content_85263406.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China SCIO