A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Duppy's Door Service

National garage door leader expands presence with first location in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Duppy's Door Service. Effective immediately, Duppy's Door Service will begin operating as Don's Garage Doors, an affiliate brand of A1 Garage Door Service, and will continue to help new and existing customers throughout the greater Columbus area with their garage door needs.

A1 Garage Door Service (PRNewsfoto/A1 Garage Door Service) (PRNewswire)

"With our first acquisition in Ohio, we are excited to continue expanding our national presence across the United States," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "The acquisition of Duppy's Door Service enables us to build upon our legacy of excellent customer service."

Founded in 1984, Duppy's Door Service is a family-owned and operated business serving the central Ohio area, including Westerville, Columbus and surrounding areas. Duppy's Door Service offers repair, maintenance, and installation services to both residential and commercial customers.

"After successfully serving our customers for almost 40 years, there is no other company that I would trust to continue delivering the same high-quality service," said Joe Duppy, founder and owner of Duppy's Door Service. "The A1 team is known for treating their customers right, and I am confident they will take care of our employees and customers."

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 34 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Brockway

602-561-1707

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service