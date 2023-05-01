Industry Leaders Align to Launch virtualnursing.com as the Thought Leadership Hub for Virtual Nursing Innovation

The steering and editorial committee announce virtualnursing.com to accelerate and fulfill the transformational promise of virtual nursing.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Steering and Editorial Committee, we are thrilled to announce the launch of virtualnursing.com, the ultimate destination for thought-provoking insights, peer connections and collaboration to understand the trends and best practices that will revolutionize the nursing landscape.

As the healthcare industry faces existential challenges regarding workforce shortages and the financial viability of current models of care delivery, there has never been a more critical time to reassess and reimagine care through a new lens. Virtualnursing.com is designed to be the objective, trusted, go-to source for healthcare professionals seeking to discuss, understand, adopt, and implement virtual nursing clinical and operational workflows and technologies.

The no-cost website features a wealth of resources, including curated articles and podcasts focused on virtual nursing created by respected industry sources. Additionally, we have created interactive forums for Q&A and affinity groups to simplify and amplify knowledge sharing and networking. This content is written, sourced, and led by top experts and thought leaders in the field of virtual nursing.

Now all are invited to participate with us and contribute. Whether you are a healthcare administrator assessing the right path forward for bringing virtual nursing into your organization, a nursing leader tasked with operationalizing a new solution, or a nurse looking to expand your skills in virtual care delivery, virtualnursing.com is for you.

"Leveraging technology and virtual nursing solutions is transforming the way health systems operate," said nursing innovation pioneer Bonnie Clipper DNP, MA, MBA, RN, CENP, FACHE, FAAN, founder of InnovationAdvantage. "I am excited to help develop this innovative platform to engage a community to empower new bedside nurses and renew the passion that will extend the careers for many of us experienced nurses."

"As an industry, we must improve quality, safety, and compliance while optimizing our current workforce at the same time. Many recognize that virtual nursing will be a foundational capability to make this possible," said Barbara Pelletreau RN, MPH, former SVP of Patient Safety at CommonSpirit Health. "Virtualnursing.com has already attracted engagement and commitment from nursing leaders to share and align with peers from across the country."

In addition to Dr. Clipper and Ms. Pelletreau, the Steering Committee includes Dr. Karen Murphy PhD, RN, EVP/Chief Innovation and Digital Transformation Officer at Geisinger, Dr. Kelly Aldrich DNP, MS, RN-BC, FHIMSS, FAAN, Director of Innovation at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Dr. George Demiris PhD, FACMI, Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Dr. Eric Wallis DNP, MSA, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, Chief Nursing Executive at Henry Ford Health System, Molly McCarthy MBA, RN-BC, former US Chief Nursing Officer at Microsoft, and Steve Lieber of Avisos Partners and former CEO of HIMSS.

The virtualnursing.com Steering Committee is supported by a growing network of Editorial Advisors, currently including over a dozen nursing, innovation, and virtual care leaders from an array of prestigious healthcare organizations.

To learn more about how clinicians are implementing and facilitating discussions around virtual nursing, visit virtualnursing.com and follow virtualnursing.com on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About virtualnursing.com

Virtualnursing.com was created to be a thought leadership hub to advance the transformational promise of virtual nursing. We believe that virtual nursing and virtual caregiving will be crucial catalysts for clinical and operational transformation to realize scalable and sustainable success. We must accelerate and de-risk virtual nursing solutions and change management approaches that work. This site is conceived, governed, and curated by senior nursing leaders to include and engage like-minded peers to share, collaborate, and learn.To learn more, visit virtualnursing.com.

