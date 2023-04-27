The Women Presidents Organization Gathers Hundreds of Women Entrepreneurs at the 2023 WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum

LEADING WOMEN PEER ADVISORY ORG BRINGS THEIR ANNUAL FORUM TO LAS VEGAS, MAY 10-12, 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum (EEF), the premier gathering of women entrepreneurs who lead multi-million-dollar businesses, will be held on May 10-12, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in Nevada. The three-day event will enable over 700 women business leaders to connect with their entrepreneurial equals, renowned speakers, and thought leaders for insightful counsel and innovative thinking as they navigate a rapidly evolving global business environment.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a dynamic and diverse collective of women business leaders around the world who share insight in groups facilitated to drive game-changing experiences. (PRNewsfoto/Women Presidents Organization) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring together successful women leaders in Las Vegas in our 26th year of organizing the forum," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Members and entrepreneurs who attend will have unmatched access to curated sessions and opportunities to engage and forge connections with like-minded business equals."

Dr. Zoe Chance, author of Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen, NFL Presidents, Kristi Coleman of the Carolina Panthers and Sandra Douglass Morgan of the Las Vegas Raiders, Ellen Leikind, CEO of PokerDivas, Phyllis Newhouse, CEO, Xtreme Solutions Inc., CEO and Co-Founder of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., Founder, ShoulderUp, and Jade Simmons, CEO of Jade Media Global will be keynote speakers during the event.

"Prudential is honored to serve and support WPO and its members on their amazing journey," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, President of Prudential Individual Life Insurance. "This event connects the best thought leadership with the power, spirit, and passion of some of the most dynamic leaders of businesses across the globe. We stand with WPO in their mission to bring even more opportunities for success to these inspiring women."

In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference will feature:

Kim Folsom , Founder, Chairperson, & CEO, Founders First Capital Partners

Eric Keiles , Partner and CMO of Square 2 Marketing

Mtani Holiday, Vice President, Group Insurance Internal Controls, Prudential Financial and Martha Mincer , Co-founder and Principal of Stonehill DEI

Cecily Sommers , Author and Business Futurist at Wherefore Co.

Dr. Jill W. Paine , Professor, IE Business School, IE University

Peer Learning Panels featuring current WPO members and winners of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list

The 16th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking will be announced at the forum on Thursday, May 11

See the full schedule here .

WPO acknowledges the generosity of our conference sponsors and deeply appreciates their continued support:

About the Women Presidents Organization

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world meet monthly to tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Comprised of over 2,000 members from around the world who meet monthly across 139 chapters, WPO member companies collectively average $14.4 million in revenue per year.

Visit women-presidents.com to learn more.

