Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marietta, GA

New dispensary provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of Georgia's second medical cannabis dispensary. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM, seven days a week and is located in Marietta, GA at 220 Cobb Parkway North.

The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located in Marietta, GA at 220 Cobb Parkway North. (PRNewswire)

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways.

"Today is a new beginning for the over 27,000 registered medical patients Georgia," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve is equally thrilled and humbled to bring the first two medical cannabis dispensaries in the state serving both Macon and Marietta communities in their health and wellness journey."

The Company also opened Georgia's first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon at 3556 Riverside Dr and will open three more dispensaries this year located at:

Columbus

Newnan

Pooler

"I'm proud to open two dispensaries in both Macon and Marietta for patients to begin receiving the medicine they need," said Lisa Pinkney, President of Trulieve Georgia. "I also want to congratulate the commission along with the whole Trulieve Georgia team on reaching this milestone after the hard work to date and thank both teams for moving expeditiously to approve the dispensary application and conduct the dispensary inspections."

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (248) 219-9234

Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.