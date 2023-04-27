Transworld Systems Inc. Hires Jeff Mersmann as Executive Vice President

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today that Jeff Mersmann has joined the company as Executive Vice President. Mr. Mersmann joins TSI from Navient where he was President of the Pioneer Credit Recovery business unit responsible for leading collection operations.

In his new role, Mr. Mersmann will be responsible for all consumer accounts receivable management (ARM) and collections operations globally, reporting to Joel Petersen, President of TSI.

"Jeff's 27 years of client centric collections operations experience combined with TSI's market-leading proprietary algorithms and omni-channel technology will deliver meaningful results for TSI clients," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

"I'm honored and excited to join TSI," said Mr. Mersmann. "I'm looking forward to working with the talented team of professionals at TSI and leveraging the proprietary collection algorithms and technology to serve the needs of our customers."

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. TSI also owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and an industry-leading compliance management system. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management companies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

