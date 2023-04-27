SWBC Signs its Top Draft Pick - Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons

The SWBC Team scores a touchdown with Parsons as spokesperson and brand ambassador.

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC scores big as Micah Parsons, linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, inks a deal to join the company's roster as spokesperson and brand ambassador. Parsons is a natural fit for SWBC, as his commitment to excellence – both on and off the field – resonates with the company's mission of providing customized financial and insurance solutions through a winning combination of world-class service and revolutionary technology for its customers.

"Micah is an exceptionally talented young man. When he's not on defense, he's making a difference in his community," said Charlie Amato, SWBC Chairman and Co-founder. "SWBC is in all 50 states, and as a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and graduate of Penn State, we are confident that Micah will help inspire individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals through our partnership."

As part of a two-year agreement, Parsons will be featured across multiple media channels including social, TV, radio, and digital.

"Micah's career is just getting started, and we are excited to have him on board for what we know will be a successful journey," said Gary Dudley, SWBC President and Co-founder. "We look forward to his support of our financial products and services for individuals, businesses, and financial institutions."

"I am thrilled to join the SWBC Team. Not only do they help customers tackle their financial goals, but they are also very generous to the communities where they live and work," said Micah Parsons. "That's a win-win in my playbook!"

As part of the deal, Parsons will focus his energy on three lines of business – SWBC Mortgage, SWBC Professional Employer Organization, and SWBC Financial Institution Group. He is the first NFL player to represent SWBC. Becky Hammon, 2022 WNBA Champion (Coach – Las Vegas Aces), and Tony Parker, four-time NBA champion and 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, previously served as SWBC spokespersons.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

