Kuder Partners with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to Support Career Development, Retention, & Advancement

ADEL, Iowa, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, Inc. (Kuder) is excited to announce a new partnership with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to help develop, retain, and advance a workforce that represents BOP's strong value system and goal to ensure their nearly 35,000 employees have the tools and resources needed to provide inmates with safe facilities, education, training, treatment, and reentry programs.

Kuder (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to partner with the BOP and support their initiative to enhance the quality of careers and opportunities available to staff and ensure they can grow in a rewarding and supportive work environment," said Erin Milroy, Kuder's President. "We're confident that our Pathfinder solution will provide the essential building blocks of a career development ecosystem supportive of achieving skills and career advancement."

Kuder will launch Pathfinder, a configurable career planning system, to assist BOP staff in identifying their talents, skills, and interests and align them with existing career pathways and plan for career goals.

The system, tailored for the BOP, will:

Provide an in-depth set of career guidance tools and resources.

Connect to professional development, training, and support services to ensure that staff members can plan for long-term success.

Be fully integrated within the BOP's Learning and Career Development Branch and Employee Development Offices for a seamless experience.

"We're impressed by Kuder's years of history, extensive knowledge and experience, and demonstrated level of commitment and service to their client partners, having established themselves as the leading voice and global authority for career assessment, planning, and guidance," shared Susan Walters, Acting Chief, BOP Learning & Career Development Branch. "Kuder's Pathfinder solution and services they will provide include a comprehensive talent pipeline that will lead individuals to personalized right-fit career pathways and long-term career success with the BOP."

Kuder has kicked off the partnership and is currently in the development process. Pathfinder is scheduled to launch for the BOP later this year.

About Kuder: Kuder (www.kuder.com) is backed by 85 years of history and research and has over 25 years of experience providing education and career planning systems for all ages for government and educational agencies including the U.S. military, departments of education, colleges, districts, and schools. Millions of people worldwide have relied on Kuder for high quality products backed by an unparalleled level of service.

