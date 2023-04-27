Checkpoint Systems and Partner Tech team up to deliver next generation RFID SCO solution

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems – a global leader in RFID and RF technology solutions – has joined forces with POS solutions manufacturer Partner Tech Europe to develop the next generation of Self-Service Checkouts (SCOs) to enhance customer convenience and in-store security.

RFID SCO PTE-CKP Checkpoint Systems and Partner Tech team up (PRNewswire)

Fashion RFID SCO features Checkpoint's RFID technology integrated into Partner Tech Europe's market-leading POS terminal. The solution will allow shoppers to place their garments directly in the kiosk and will automatically identify the RFID tags, determining whether the garment has been paid for or not. The new solution will create a frictionless retail environment that enables customers to check out quickly, while providing exceptional loss prevention.

Fashion RFID SCO will also allow apparel retailers to tackle many of the challenges they currently face in self-service checkout areas. This includes detecting theft, the identification of multi-packs, multiple items, non-barcoded items, non-readable QR codes, and the inconvenience caused by technical issues.

The intelligent solution will deactivate soft tags when a payment has been verified – reducing false alarms and improving loss prevention. With the shopper simply placing items into an area on the checkout desk, barcode scanning issues are also instantly removed, speeding up the payment process and enhancing the customer's shopping experience.

The new RFID-based SCO will also provide a wealth of accurate data about individual purchases, that, when combined with inventory information, can help stores replenish merchandise quicker and reduce the number of out-of-stock scenarios. Studies have proven that implementing RFID and increasing stock accuracy levels to above 93% can in turn, increase sales by 9%[1].

Commenting on the partnership, Patrice Bahuaud, Strategic Partnership Director Global, from Checkpoint Systems said: "Over time, SCOs have become an important part of improving customer experience, yet retailers have not always been able to guarantee security in their bid to provide a seamless, low-hassle payment experience for customers. Fortunately, thanks to the integration of our RFID systems, retailers can be safe in the knowledge that both are being met, and enjoy all the benefits of a secure checkout, such as saving shop space, increased sales and freeing up employee time to spend on other jobs."

Denis Christesen, Managing Director of Partner Tech, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "As POS focused company, we recognize the growing importance of SCOs in elevating customer experiences. Retailers have faced challenges in balancing security with a seamless and hassle-free payment experience. Our collaboration with Checkpoint Systems enables the integration of RFID systems into our POS solutions, effectively addressing both concerns. This partnership empowers retailers to enjoy the advantages of a secure checkout, such as optimizing shop space, boosting sales, and allowing employees to focus on other essential tasks."

Other Partner Tech solutions include Alfred, a compact and modular self-checkout for multiple retail segments which includes an 'all in one' touch POS, intelligent three-light and video camera, Ace self-checkout for grocery and general retail with advanced security and frictionless shopping features and Bora Bora, the futuristic SCO developed in 2022, which includes holographic touch, as well as integrating all the traditional components such as a scanner, printer and payment terminal.

The Fashion RFID SCO will be available in a range of sizes and colours, enabling stores to tailor the solution to the design of their stores. The solution is available immediately.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RF/RFID-driven loss prevention, inventory, and supply chain management. Its 50 years of expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to retail - from source to shelf.

Checkpoint's range of technological solutions offer retailers and brands - from supermarkets to DIY, fashion to digital electronics, a connected approach to profitability and more seamless and engaging shopper experiences.

To find out more go to www.checkpointsystems.com

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses, and consumers, employs over 21,000 people and operates over 180 production facilities in 40 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com

About Partner Tech Europe

As a member of the Taiwan-based QISDA Group, Partner Tech Europe is the leading developer and manufacturer of POS terminals, mobile solutions, digital signage, fiscal solutions, self service checkouts for retail, hospitality and leisure & entertainment.

In addition to its German headquarters, Partner Tech Europe Group maintains a strong international presence through own offices or investments in Spain, the UK, France, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Serbia, and Lithuania, complementing the global network that includes the Taiwan HQ and offices in the United States, Mexico, China, Singapore, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information: Partner Tech Europe Company & Products: www.partner-tech.eu

1 Source: Auburn University



