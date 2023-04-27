Abuelo's Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day on May 2 With a 20% Discount for Teachers and School Staff

Restaurant Honors Educators and School Personnel for Their Important Work in Creating a Positive Environment Where Children Can Learn and Thrive

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day this year by giving teachers and school staff a 20% discount at all locations on May 2, 2023. Educators and school personnel who dine at Abuelo's and show a valid teaching or school I.D. will get 20% off their entire check. It's a gift from the restaurant to express appreciation for the teachers and staff who nurture the communities Abuelo's serves.

"Giving back to our communities is an integral part of our culture at Abuelo's," said Robert Lin, president of Abuelo's. "Teachers shape the future, and too often, they don't receive enough recognition for their crucial work."

Educators deserve gratitude all year long, but Teacher Appreciation Day is a great time to reflect on the impact teachers have on children nationwide. Their patience and dedication inspire the next generation of leaders, so in a direct sense, teachers mold the future. The Abuelo's team is pleased to have the opportunity to recognize the contributions teachers and school staff make every day.

Respect for educators and children's protectors has run deep at Abuelo's since its inception. In a place of honor at each Abuelo's location, there is a sculpture of Agustin de la Rosa, a priest who was born in 1824 in Guadalajara, Jalisco and is revered in Mexico for his compassion for children and generous financial support for local schools. "Father Rositas," as he was affectionately known, is the wise "Abuelo" who reminds Abuelo's team members and guests of the restaurant's core values.

"At Abuelo's, we're thrilled to do our part to express our gratitude to these indispensable members of our community," said Lin. "We believe our own 'Abuelo,' Agustin de la Rosa, would approve, given the reverence for education and concern for children's welfare he showed in his lifetime."

To find the nearest Abuelo's location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 26 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

