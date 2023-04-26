YG-1 Implements Swit to Facilitate Global Collaboration

YG-1 is the world's top end mill manufacturer with branches in 23 countries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc. (CEO Josh Lee) announced that they have been contracted to provide their global work OS to YG-1 (Chairman Ho-Keun Song, CEO See-Han Song), a world-class end mill manufacturer that produces and sells cutting tools used in molds and machine parts.

Founded in 1981, YG-1 is the world's top manufacturer in the end mill field. They are known for their high level of quality control, achieved by going above and beyond the inspection standards required by US federal standards. Thanks in part to a focus on human resources, YG-1 has achieved a 37% annual growth rate, and over 80% of their total sales are now achieved through exports to more than 75 countries, including China, the United States, and India.

With 33 overseas subsidiaries in 23 countries and over 5,000 employees, YG-1 has decided to introduce Swit in order to establish a global collaboration platform and create a comprehensive digital office. Fully compliant with international technical standards, Swit supports seamless integration with global solutions, including Microsoft 365, which is already in use at YG-1.

Swit is a unified hub that supports communication, work management, task tracking, goal setting, and more. They support bi-directional integration with external apps such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, and are the world's only employee productivity software that has built a full-service SaaS Integration Platform environment.

"Since the establishment of the company, we have been leading innovation in the manufacturing industry and growing as a global company," said YG-1 CEO See-Han Song. "We strongly agree with Swit's vision that providing a more efficient and humanized work environment to employees will be an even greater driving force for growth, and we will establish a global digital office based on their platform."

Swit Co-Founder and CEO Josh Lee said, "We are pleased that YG-1, a global market leader in manufacturing, has chosen Swit as a partner for corporate culture and digital transformation. With our upcoming feature support for 15 languages and AI-based automatic translation, we're prepared to support YG-1's vision of becoming a digital office where multinational employees can communicate and collaborate."

