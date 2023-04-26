Standard Motor Products Releases 373 New Part Numbers in April

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has released 373 new part numbers in its April new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 87 different product categories, and more than 100 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

Standard's Collision Repair and ADAS Programs continue to grow with the latest release. Lane Departure System Cameras are now available for popular vehicles, including the 2022-20 Ford Explorer, 2022-19 RAM 2500, and 2022-19 Toyota RAV4. New Park Assist Cameras offer additional coverage for over half of a million Lexus vehicles, as well as the 2016-13 Nissan Altima and 2022-18 Ford F-150.

SMP's commitment to expanding its offering for electric and hybrid vehicles is evident across multiple categories. An Accelerator Pedal Sensor for the 2022-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now available, as is a Blower Motor Resistor for the 2022-18 Nissan Leaf. Hybrid coverage has been expanded with the introduction of Lane Departure System Cameras and Park Assist Cameras for Toyota and Lexus hybrids. Temperature Control products for popular hybrid vehicles are also available, including Compressors for the 2022-19 Lexus ES350 and Cooling Fan Assemblies for the 2022-19 Toyota Avalon.

Several key powertrain-neutral categories have also been expanded. ABS Sensors are now available for 16.1 million vehicles including the 2023-19 Jeep Cherokee and 2023-16 Ford Super Duty. Battery Current/Volt Sensors are included in the release, as well as Cruise Control Switches, Airbag Clock Springs, Power Door Lock Actuators and Power Window Switches.

Standard's industry-leading VVT Program sees the addition of Sprockets, Solenoids, and Oil Control Valves. These new products cover more than 7.6 million import and domestic vehicles. VVT Sprockets have been added for many popular vehicles including the 2020-17 Nissan Pathfinder, 2020-15 Hyundai Tucson, and 2021-20 Chevrolet Silverado. Additionally, VVT Oil Control Valves are now offered for the 2020-15 Infiniti Q50, 2021-18 Toyota Camry, and more.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "The April new number release introduces a wide range of high-quality, high-demand parts. Many of these new numbers are aftermarket exclusives, and a huge number are powertrain-neutral, as we continue to expand this essential segment."

Four Seasons®, SMP's Temperature Control Division, has added 141 new part numbers to its product line, with a total of 98 new Blower Motor Resistor Kits adding coverage for over 83 million import and domestic vehicles. These Kits include a quality blower motor, resistor, and wire harness connector, offering technicians a complete repair solution. Cooling Fan Assemblies have also been added for popular applications like the 2020-19 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2021-18 Kia Rio. Four Seasons® has also introduced new Blower Motor Resistors, Suction Line Hose Assemblies, Heater Cores, and other popular products.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

