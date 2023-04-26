Employee Mental Well-Being Company Kindly Human Adds Joshua Ellison as Its First Chief Growth Officer

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindly Human, a leading mental well-being technology platform providing 24/7 preclinical peer support, has welcomed Joshua Ellison as its new Chief Growth Officer.

In this role, Ellison will lead Kindly Human's revenue-generating initiatives, including business development and go-to-market strategies designed to bring peer support to workplaces and other partners.

"I'm thrilled to add Josh to the Kindly Human leadership team; his background and deep knowledge of the employee benefits space are a great fit to help lead our ambitious growth plans," said Cole Egger, co-founder and CEO of Kindly Human. "Adding this C-suite role is part of our ongoing strategic hiring, which also includes recent additions to our product development and service delivery departments."

Ellison brings over 20 years of consulting, benefits, and health care expertise to Kindly Human, including more than a decade at Willis Towers Watson (WTW). He served in multiple roles at WTW, most recently as West Region Growth Leader and Senior Consultant for the company's health and benefits business. Ellison also brings a relevant employer perspective, with six years as Director of Global Health and Wellbeing Strategy at Fluor Corporation, a leading engineering and construction company. He holds master's degrees in both business administration and health services administration from Arizona State University.

"What I love about Kindly Human is that it sits at the center of helping employers with something fundamental to their entire employee population: the human condition," said Ellison. "There isn't a single individual that hasn't experienced stress, loneliness, career decisions, relationship challenges, grief, or something similar at some point in their life. With Kindly Human, employers can offer hope to all employees and their families with the right, personalized support at the right time."

About Kindly Human

Kindly Human is the leading provider of peer-based mental well-being solutions for employers. Through authentic, human conversations and on-demand technology, our platform connects individuals dealing with everyday life struggles to empathetic, professionally trained peers who share the same experiences and cultural characteristics. Our members have access to 24/7 preclinical support, helping humans in the moment of need — without waiting or navigating a complicated system of scarce mental health resources. For more information, visit kindlyhuman.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

