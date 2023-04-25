Kaiser Permanente names Nari Gopala as chief digital officer

Gopala will be responsible for leading Kaiser Permanente's digital transformation

OAKLAND, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente announced that Narayanan "Nari" Gopala has been promoted to chief digital officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

In this role, Gopala will lead cross-functional teams to transform a full range of digital experiences for the organization's 12.6 million members as well as its clinical workforce.

"Our award-winning digital tools have changed the way our members manage their health," said Kaiser Permanente chair and chief executive officer Greg A. Adams. "Nari has a passion for innovation and the deep technical understanding of both the consumer perspective and our integrated model to help us meet members where they are in their health journeys and deliver digital solutions based on their preferences."

Kaiser Permanente has received numerous industry accolades in recent years such as Webby Awards' People's Voice Winner in 2022 and recognition as Design Company of the Year by Fast Company in 2022 for its redesigned member app and website, kp.org.

"We are excited to promote Nari to the chief digital officer role," said Kaiser Permanente executive vice president and chief information and technology officer Diane Comer. "Since joining Kaiser Permanente in 2021, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to our digital transformation journey, ensuring that our teams and our members have the best digital experience there is to offer."

Gopala brings more than 25 years of experience leading global digital platforms, including prior leadership positions at Amazon Web Services and Sony Online Entertainment. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology — Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India, and earned an MBA in high technology and innovation from Northeastern University in Boston.

As chief digital officer, Gopala will report to Comer, with joint accountability to Adams.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

