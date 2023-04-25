Hyundai Continues Partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Promote Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety

Hyundai Donates $150,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles' (CHLA) Injury Prevention Program in Support of Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety

Hyundai and CHLA to Organize Community Car Seat Check Events and LA Street Smarts Event

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced the continuation of its partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), donating $150,000 to the Injury Prevention Program in support of child passenger and pedestrian safety. Hyundai's donation will allow CHLA to host more car seat check events and another LA Street Smarts Event teaching pedestrian safety to elementary school-aged children. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community.

(left to right) Helen Arbogast, PhD, MPH, injury prevention program manager, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), Dr. Cathy Shin, trauma medical director, CHLA, Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company, Raelynn Blackwell, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Allison Fell, trauma program manager, CHLA in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 24, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of child safety seats reduces the risk of fatality to infants by 71 percent, toddlers by 54 percent, and children ages 4-8 by 45 percent. Meanwhile, NHTSA's National Center for Statistics and Analysis found that almost 300 pedestrian deaths occurred in California in 2018. To prevent these types of tragedies, community education programs and awareness building is vital.

"Consumer education and community partnerships play a key role in helping us keep our passengers and other road users safe, which is our top priority at Hyundai," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We are looking forward to growing our partnership with CHLA whose nationally recognized Injury Prevention Program saves lives and shares our commitment to promoting a culture of safety in our communities."

With the donation, CHLA's Injury Prevention Program will collaborate with community partners using evidenced-based strategies and innovative technologies to keep kids safe. The program will focus on mitigating two of the top leading causes of injury and death in children – motor vehicle crashes and pedestrian injuries. Together with Hyundai, CHLA will continue to host car seat check events where certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for correct fit, installation, date of expiration, and/or recalls. Families will also receive new car seats if needed.

Additionally, CHLA and Hyundai will host more LA Street Smarts events in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The program includes a mobile, life-size set with active traffic signals and interactive components that will teach children proper pedestrian safety techniques, including helping them understand the hazards associated with walking near streets.

"We are grateful for this gift to support the Injury Prevention Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles," said Helen Arbogast, PhD, MPH, Manager, Injury Prevention and Trauma Program at CHLA. "This gift will allow us to reach more children and families with critical, lifesaving child passenger and pedestrian safety information and support the hospital's mission of creating hope and building healthier futures."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children's hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America