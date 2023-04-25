Cornbread Hemp® and Fresh Thyme Market™ Partnering to Make Full Spectrum CBD Products Available Across All 70 Locations

New partnership makes full-spectrum CBD products available across the Midwest

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, the leading producer of USDA organic CBD gummies , announced today that it has partnered with Fresh Thyme Market, making its products available in all 70 stores across the Midwest.

Cornbread Hemp Logo (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with Fresh Thyme is further proof that full spectrum CBD products, which contain a legal amount of hemp-derived THC, are finally becoming part of the mainstream grocery channel," said Eric Zipperle, CEO and co-founder of Cornbread Hemp. "We are proud to lead the industry in providing access to safe and effective full spectrum CBD products, while educating and advocating for consumers along the way."

Positioning itself as the gold standard in CBD, Cornbread Hemp products are made with quality and transparency in mind. All of the company's offerings are made with up to 2mg of THC per serving, which is under the federal legal limit of 0.3% THC. Unlike other brands, Cornbread Hemp includes the milligrams of CBD and THC on the front of every package. Customers can also access third-party lab reports by simply scanning the QR code that is included on every label.

"Terms like 'organic' and 'all-natural' have unfortunately become marketing buzzwords in today's shopping aisles," said Jim Higdon, co-founder of Cornbread Hemp. "Our customers deserve honesty, transparency, and quality when deciding to bring products into their homes. That's why we are delighted to have found a partner in Fresh Thyme who is committed to the same level of quality and transparency as we are. All Cornbread Hemp products sold at Fresh Thyme are USDA certified organic."

With the addition of Thyme Fresh Market locations in Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, Cornbread Hemp is now available in more than 200 natural health food stores across the United States.

About Cornbread Hemp®:

Cornbread Hemp was founded in 2019 by cousins Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon. Drawing from Kentucky's 250-year legacy of growing hemp, as well as the state's unique climate and soil, Cornbread Hemp set out to provide access to the highest-quality cannabis products available in America. Today, Cornbread Hemp is the only brand to offer full spectrum, USDA organic CBD products with up to 2mg of THC per serving. In 2022, Cornbread Hemp acquired its manufacturing facilities to become one of the only vertically integrated CBD companies in the U.S., helping to ensure quality and support distribution. Cornbread Hemp's products include gummies, oils, capsules, topicals and pet products, and are available to customers in all 50 states and every U.S. territory. For more information, visit https://learn.cornbreadhemp.com/press/ .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a community-focused grocer with 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in its communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey and brings them one step closer to making living better a reality. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cornbread Hemp®