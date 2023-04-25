ClientCircle launches websites made for insurance

Insurtech leader now offers websites to insurance agencies

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientCircle™, a leading insurance communications platform in the U.S., has added websites to their lineup of tools for insurance agencies.

"We're building one platform that has everything an insurance agency needs to manage the complete customer journey. And it's time for something new in the insurance websites space," says Torey Maerz, CEO, ClientCircle.

"Agency websites are often disconnected from all the other tools agents need to use. Websites from ClientCircle aren't just beautiful, quick to set up and easy to manage—they help agents connect other tools, automate processes and sell more."

ClientCircle websites will integrate directly with other ClientCircle features like the CRM, campaigns, conversations, testimonials, and others, giving agents the ability to manage the complete prospect and client experience in one platform with support from one team.

Websites also come complete with an enterprise-grade content management system (CMS) that makes content updates effortless. Other features include fully customizable website templates, search engine optimization (SEO), forms, pre-written content, landing pages, and something fun—CircleAI™—to help agents write unique website copy.

Maerz believes agents will be pleasantly surprised by the pricing of ClientCircle websites as well. "We're building the best, most innovative platform to help insurance agents succeed, and we're committed to offering these tools at competitive rates agencies of all sizes can afford to invest in."

About ClientCircle

ClientCircle is a leading insurance communications platform in the U.S. Since 2013, they have been providing insurance agents with innovative tools to grow their business. ClientCircle software helps insurance agencies manage the complete customer journey, collect and analyze customer feedback, improve online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, build a website, grow referrals, automate cross-selling, and send communications spanning email, text messaging, web chat, and direct mail. ClientCircle—happier clients, more sales™. For more, visit www.clientcircle.com.

