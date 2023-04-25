BMC to Acquire Model9

Acquisition enhances BMC AMI portfolio and enables hybrid IT from mainframe to cloud

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the acquisition of Model9 Software, a mainframe cloud data management software company that delivers innovation to companies looking for a fast, smooth, and low-risk path to the cloud for data management, data protection, and data analytics. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Model9 brings the power of the cloud to the mainframe and enhances the BMC AMI portfolio of solutions that help modernize companies' mainframe assets so that they can innovate faster, maintain constant data availability, and protect against cyber threats.

Manage and operate secondary storage seamlessly

Reliable cloud storage and data management mitigate the challenges associated with storing and managing large quantities of mainframe data by helping to eliminate expensive secondary storage hardware and associated software licenses, while offloading data to cloud-object storage.

This acquisition will provide customers with the capability to store and share mainframe data across the hybrid IT landscape, including public and private clouds. Customers can manage and operate secondary storage in a consistent way and migrate mainframe data to the cloud reliably, efficiently, and securely to enable new use cases, increased business agility, and continuous cost optimization.

"Together BMC and Model9 support innovation by reimagining mainframe data management," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "With mainframe cloud data management, organizations get all of the benefits of the cloud including flexibility, scalability, and price, while delivering the advantages of on-premises mainframe computing for large-scale, business-critical applications. Together, we will extend cloud benefits to our mainframe customers as they accelerate their journey to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

"We see the success our customers have as they modernize their mainframe by connecting it to the cloud," said Gil Peleg, founder and CEO at Model9. "The combination of Model9's Cloud Data Management for Mainframe solutions with the BMC AMI product portfolio will enable customers to modernize more quickly and safely while fully leveraging their investment in existing trusted infrastructure."

With this acquisition, BMC continues to invest in innovation. This will be the company's sixth acquisition in three years.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

About Model9

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management in enterprises to help them accelerate adoption of cloud technologies for application modernization, cyber resiliency, data analytics and storage. Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies and retail companies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to the cloud, and provides standard APIs for sharing the data with analytics services and application modernization platforms.

